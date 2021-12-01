Here’s Why Your Latest Go-To Songs Didn’t Show Up On Spotify Wrapped

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, because Spotify Wrapped is officially here. The popular feature is back to give Spotify users a breakdown of your most streamed artists, songs, and podcasts of the year. But if you’ve been listening to “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” on repeat ever since it dropped, you might be surprised to see it missing from your list. If you’re wondering when Spotify stopped counting for Wrapped 2021, here’s what you need to know.

With so much anticipation leading up to Spotify Wrapped, Dec. 1 basically feels like Christmas. You can finally access the comprehensive list of your 2021 Spotify stats by logging into your Spotify account on the Wrapped page on your app or on the website on your phone. From there, the streaming service will walk you through everything from your top tracks of the year to your audio aura (yes, that’s a real thing). You’ll also get to see how many hours you spent listening to your music, how many genres and artists you listened to, top podcasts, and you’ll even have a custom playlist made just for you with 100 of your most played songs of the year.

The month of November saw so many important music releases, like the highly talked about Red (Taylor’s Version) and Adele’s long-awaited fourth studio album, 30. So, why aren’t they on your Wrapped playlists? The answer is simple: They were released after the tracking period for Spotify Wrapped 2021.

The tracking period for this year’s Wrapped ran from Jan. 1, 2021 to “a few weeks before the Dec. 1 release date,” according to an email from Spotify to Elite Daily. So, any jams you streamed over and over in mid-November 2021 or later probably didn’t make the cut. Considering some big releases came in November — Swift’s Red on Nov. 12 and Adele’s 30 on Nov. 19 — they’ll likely be missing from your results. Spotify added that it aims “to leave the cutoff date as late as possible to create a truly personalized experience for millions of listeners around the world.”

Plus, rankings like top songs and artists are determined by the tracks you streamed most and the total combined streams for an artist, respectively, so if your listening habits picked up in the last few weeks, it makes sense why those stats are probably lower than you thought.

So even though your Wrapped playlist might not include “Easy On Me” this year, don’t worry — you can definitely expect it to top your list in 2022.