Red Lobster's New 3 From The Sea Deal Will Have You Chowing Down For Just $16

Red Lobster dropped a new deal that’ll have you ringing in 2022 with your favorite bites at the restaurant — at a totally unbeatable price. Seriously, the offer gives you the option of choosing three crave-able items for the price of $15.99. If you’re wondering what’s in Red Lobster’s 3 from the Sea deal, it’s a satisfying, customizable combo that’s here just in time for the new year.

Plenty of popular chains are offering tasty deals for 2022, but Red Lobster’s latest 3 from the Sea deal definitely sets itself apart from the rest due to the fact that you can get a combo of three menu items at one unbeatable price. Yep, you heard that right — for only $15.99, your meal will feature a soup or salad, individual-sized starter, and an entrée. The best part is, you get to choose every dish in the meal, and there are so many classic favorites available.

To start your meal, you’ll have the following soup or salad options: New England Clam Chowder Cup, Lobster Bisque Cup (it’ll cost you an extra $1), House Salad, or Caesar Salad. After you’ve kicked things off with some greens or a chowder, it’s time for your individual-sized starter — there’s the Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheesesticks, or Signature Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail. Of course, no meal at Red Lobster is complete without a tasty entrée. There’s a mix of seafood and meat dishes when it comes to your entrée options, including Fish & Chips, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, Atlantic Salmon (for an extra $2), Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, Baha Shrimp Bowl, Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger, and Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo.

Red Lobster’s 3 from the Sea is available for dine-in at participating nationwide restaurants. If you’d prefer to chow down at home, you can also snag the offer when you order to-go or delivery on the Red Lobster website (the offer is not valid on third-party delivery apps). Since the deal is only available for a limited time, make sure to get a taste of the seafood dream while you can.

Before you head to Red Lobster to score the 3 from the Sea deal in 2022, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.