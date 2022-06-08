Here’s The Deal With All Those Pinned Instagram Posts Popping Up On The App

Everyone has that one IG post (or two, or three) that you hope a certain ~someone~ will see first when they go to your profile, right? If you know what I’m talking about, you’re not gonna want to miss this new feature on Instagram. On June 7, Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri announced that users will finally be able to pin their favorite posts to the top of their account, so you’ll be able to choose which posts people see on your grid first. But what is a pinned post on Instagram, and how does it work? Here’s everything you need to know about using the feature.

In a Reel posted to his personal IG account on June 7, Adam Mosseri announced the rollout of four new Instagram features, including the ability to pin posts to your Grid. Mosseri stated in the Reel that users can pin up to three posts at the top of their profiles, and will be able to pin a mix of both photos and Reels. IYDK, pinned posts are meant to be the first posts users see when they visit your page, so if you have any standout posts you don’t want new followers to miss, you might want to consider pinning. According to Mosseri, allowing creators to pin content is the company’s way of giving users “more control” over their profiles.

Other social media platforms like Twitter and TikTok also allow users to pin content to their profile, but if you’ve never used the feature before, you probably have some questions about how it all works. Lucky for you, I’ve got the answers, and the process of pinning posts to IG so simple.

What Does It Mean To Pin A Post On Instagram?

Just like on other platforms, pinning a post on Instagram means moving the post up to the top of your profile so that it becomes the first thing people see on your Grid. It’s a great way to get eyes on your favorite photos and Reels, and to make your profile better represent you. The best part is, you don’t need to have a certain number of followers to use the feature, because all users have access to the pinning, according to Meta. But be warned — pinning posts will rearrange the order of your Grid, so be prepared for your posts to no longer be in chronological order once you start pinning.

How To Pin A Post On Instagram

If you want to test out pinned posts for yourself, here’s what you need to do:

Open Instagram. Navigate to your profile. Tap the post you want to pin. Tap the three dots in the righthand corner. Select “Pin to your profile.”

After you’ve done that, you’ll see a Pin icon appear in the right corner of your post to signify that it’s a pinned post. You can do this up to three times with any photo or Reel posted to your account.

Can I Pin Reels?

Yes, you can pin a Reel the same way you pin a post, so get your best vids to the top.

Where Do Pinned Instagram Posts Show Up?

Once you’ve pinned a post to your profile, the post will be moved to the top row of your IG Grid, making it look as though it was your most recent Instagram post. However, users will be able to tell that it’s actually pinned post thanks to the white Pin icon that will appear in the corner on your Grid.

Because you can pin up to three posts, you can fill up your top row with all your fave Reels and photos. Keep in mind the last post you pinned will show up first on your grid, so make sure you pin in the order you want your pics to show up.

Who Can See My Pinned Instagram Posts?

After you’ve pinned a photo or Reel to your account, anyone that can see your profile will be able to see the pinned posts at the top of your profile, according to Meta.

How To Unpin An Instagram Post

If pinning a post messes up the *flow* of your IG Grid, you can easily unpin the post to restore the natural order of your profile. To do so:

Open Instagram. Navigate to your profile. Tap the pinned post you want to unpin. Tap the three dots in the righthand corner. Select “Unpin from your profile.”

After that, the post will move back to its original spot on your Grid and will no longer be the first post listed to your profile.

Why Can't I Pin My Instagram Post?

Can’t find the pin option on your account? According to Meta, the best way to access new features as they roll out is by updating the app regularly. After you’ve updated, you should see a pop-up underneath the three dots in the righthand corner that says “Now you can pin posts to your profile.”

Whether you’re trying to get a few extra eyes on your favorite film photography shots, or you’re just trying to catch the eyes of a special someone, Instagram’s new pinned posts feature is about to be a game-changer.