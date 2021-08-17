Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) are taking things to the next level with a new cookie that’ll mix up your usual routine of Samoas and Thin Mints. On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Girl Scouts unveiled the new Adventurefuls cookie that will make its debut during the 2022 cookie season, according to a GSUSA press release emailed to Elite Daily. It was inspired by a caramel brownie and looks like a decadent bite. If you’re wondering what Girl Scouts’ new Adventurefuls cookie tastes like, here’s what you can expect.

Girl Scouts’ latest addition to its cookie lineup is certainly a big deal for fans of the annual treats. As its name suggests, the new Adventurefuls cookies are all about celebrating the adventures that Girl Scouts go on, whether it’s tackling the great outdoors or building STEM skills. So, what’s actually in an Adventurefuls cookie? The new cookies pay tribute to brownies with a sweet and salty blend, thanks to a chocolate cookie with caramel-flavored crème in the center, along with a dash of sea salt. Per the release, you can expect each bite to have a balanced texture that’s both smooth and crispy.

Elite Daily News Editor Collette Reitz previewed the Adventurefuls cookie ahead of its upcoming release for the 2022 season, noting its texture doesn’t stray too far from the cookies you’re used to. “It’s still a cookie, so it’s not soft like a brownie,” she says, adding that there’s a “recognizable chocolate brownie flavor as soon as you bite it.”

While the unique chocolate brownie flavor is strong, she says the caramel and sea salt flavors are “very subtle,” but “come through more as you continue to eat the cookie.” According to Reitz, the new offering doesn’t exactly taste like a brownie with caramel drizzle, but she says you can “definitely tell it was inspired by the baked good.” Overall, if you like a chocolate treat, you’ll probably want to add a box of Adventurefuls to your order and give them a try for yourself.

Courtesy of Girl Scouts of America

Of course, like the classic Girl Scout Cookies you know and love, proceeds from the Adventurefuls cookies will also go toward funding the non-profit’s programs throughout the year. You’ll have to wait a little longer until you can try the out the decadent bites during the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season, which officially runs from January through April. However, the local timing of availability may vary, so you’ll want to check the Girl Scout Cookies website for when the cookies will be on sale near you.

