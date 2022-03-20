March Madness is officially here, so of course, you’re probably looking to stock up on your favorite bites for your next viewing party. If you’re planning to catch the games from the comfort of your own home, you’ll want to check out Wendy’s March Madness 2022 deals, because you can score you massive bargains like a $1 hamburger and free delivery, even if you aren’t a sports fan. Thankfully, the promos are available on Wendy’s app, so you can easily place your order without stepping foot out the door.

Wendy’s unveiled its March Madness 2022 deals on March 8, and since the fast food chain is the Official Breakfast and Official Hamburger of March Madness, it’s treating fans to some sweet offers during the event. Yep, you heard that right — Wendy’s has new nationwide deals that you can find exclusively on Wendy’s App, and they all refresh daily, which means you can take advantage of them every day until throughout March and early April.

One of the most enticing deals is a $1 Dave’s Single offer when ordering via mobile order through April 10. To snag the deal, just head to the offers sections in the app and apply it to your next order.

For your morning bite, you can get half off breakfast when using the Wendy’s App with mobile order. Simply head to the offers section in your Wendy’s app and apply the deal to your order to get half off your entire Wendy’s breakfast purchase through March 31.

Plus, if you have any order of at least $15, you can get $3 off when ordering on the Wendy’s App through April 10.

Of course, you’ll want to get your bites delivered straight to your doorstep, right? That’s why Wendy’s is offering free delivery when using ordering on the Wendy’s app or website through April 4. BTW, you can pair that free delivery with a promo like $1 Dave’s Single or half off breakfast for even more savings during March Madness.

Before you head out to score discounted bites with Wendy’s March Madness 2022 deals, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.