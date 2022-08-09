Here Are The 2 Best Sips To Pair With Wendy’s New French Toast Sticks

Raise your hand if you bee-line to the sweets table at every breakfast buffet you’ve ever encountered. Well, Wendy’s latest menu drop isn’t exactly all-you-can-eat, but it will give you all the morning sugar you need, right in the drive-thru lane. The burger giant’s French Toast Sticks are a brand new addition to the breakfast menu, and you can make them your go-to morning meal so soon. Here’s everything you need to know about Wendy’s French Toast Sticks, aka the company’s first-ever sweet breakfast item to hit the menu.

Whether you’re in need of a snack on-the-go, or just want a sweet treat to start your day, Wendy’s new French Toast Sticks have got you covered. Made with a soft custardy interior and a crisp, golden brown exterior, these homestyle French Toast Sticks are practically a breakfast treat straight from grandma’s kitchen. Plus, you’ll want to pay close attention to every bite, because each stick is features delicious notes of vanilla that’ll make each mouthful taste like a miniature slice of cake. Of course, French toast wouldn’t be complete without some syrup to match, which is why the new breakfast offering also comes with a side of maple syrup to complete the meal.

For all the sweet details behind the drop, Elite Daily spoke to Wendy’s Vice President of Culinary Innovation John Li about the inspiration behind the new menu item and what you should pair it with in your cupholder.

Courtesy of Wendy's

According to Li, one of the driving forces behind the launch of Wendy’s French Toast Sticks was to create a “real breakfast” that matches your on-the-go lifestyle. But it didn’t happen overnight. “We start playing around with food ingredients, we start building recipes,” Li says, but the process isn’t complete until he and his team have created a quality product that Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas “would want to see in a Wendy’s.” Li also shares that he and his team believe everything product they make needs to be “better than OK,” so if you’re a firm believer that Wendy’s is a top-tier fast food chain, this might explain why.

If you’re looking for the perfect sip to pair with Wendy’s first “straight up sweet” breakfast item, Li suggests Wendy’s 100% Arabica coffee, which features an ideal balance of caramel notes and rich chocolate, or Wendy’s Cold Brew, which can be made with the same cream you’d find in a Frosty. IYDK, Wendy’s takes the cream portion of its Frosty and infuses it into its Cold Brew. Says Li, “Rather than going to like the grocery store and using creamer ... ours is actual, real Wendy's dairy, it's real milk.” This might shake up my entire morning coffee routine, TBH.

Wendy’s new French Toast Sticks will be available as a permanent menu item (!) on the Wendy’s app and at locations nationwide starting Aug. 15. You can pick up the sweet selection a la carte in a 4-piece or 6-piece, or snag a 6-piece combo with a side of Seasoned Potatoes and a beverage.

Courtesy of Wendy's

As for the future of Wendy’s menu, the culinary innovator shared that while it’s possible Wendy’s could add even more nostalgic bites to the menu down the line, it all depends on what dish the company wants to tackle next. “Not every new introduction or new menu innovation is going to be focused with that sort of approach,” said Li.

Looks like you’ll just have to wait and see what Wendy’s has in store next, but until then, Wendy’s French Toast Sticks should definitely hold you over.