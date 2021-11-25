Let’s be real: Although 2021 definitely wasn’t as difficult as the year 2020, it still wasn’t a piece of cake — or, in the spirit of the holiday season, a piece of pie. That’s why, this year, the White House had an especially touching message for America. Joe and Jill Biden's Thanksgiving 2021 video was full of heartfelt Thanksgiving wishes, making this holiday address extra meaningful.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone,” Biden said in the Nov. 25 video. “This is always a special time in America, but this year, the blessings of Thanksgiving are especially meaningful,” he added. Jill then chimed in, noting how grateful she was to be able to gather with family and friends again after spending the 2020 holiday season in lockdown. “After being apart last year, we have a new appreciation for those little moments [with family],” she said. “As we gather together again, our table and our hearts are full of grace and gratitude for all those we love,” Biden added.

As special as this holiday season is, the the first couple also took time to acknowledge how difficult it is for those who have lost loved ones to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As of Nov. 25, over 775,000 people in America have died from the coronavirus, per The New York Times, meaning millions of families across the United States have an empty seat at the Thanksgiving table this year. “As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our hearts those who we’ve lost, and those who have lost so much, and those who have any empty seat at their kitchen table, or dining room table this year, because of this virus,” Biden said.

As the commander-in-chief, Biden also expressed his gratitude for service members who couldn’t make it home for the holidays. “I’m especially grateful to our service members and their families for their sacrifices to our nation,” he said. “We are so grateful for your service,” added Jill.

So while many people won’t be able to celebrate the holiday season alongside their loved ones, Thanksgiving is still a time to slow down, reflect, and remember all the things that make life special. “You make us so proud every day to serve as your president and first lady,” Biden stated. “From the Biden family to yours, happy Thanksgiving.”