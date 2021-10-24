The holiday season is on the horizon, and some stores are already gearing up for November’s infamous Black Friday deals. Although you may not have planned to shop down the list this early, you’ll want to know about Walmart’s month-long savings event before you miss out on deep discounts. Here’s what to know about Walmart’s Deals for Days 2021, including when it starts and how to shop.

Walmart announced its Black Friday Deals for Days event for 2021 on Monday, Oct. 18, and the second annual shopping extravaganza promises major price cuts all month long. Following 2020’s successful Black Friday event, Walmart is continuing the tradition by offering up deals you can get well before Black Friday on Nov. 26. The retailer’s Deals for Days will be organized into three separate shopping events, with different deals dropping throughout November. Plus, Walmart promises a higher inventory of deal items to make it even easier to get the sale prices you want. Before the event officially begins, you’ll want to mark your calendar for each drop because the deals are only available while supplies last.

As you get ready to scratch items off your shopping list, here’s everything to know about Walmart’s Deals for Days 2021.

When It Starts

Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days event kicks off online on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET and in stores on Nov. 5 at 5 a.m. local time. There will be three separate events to take advantage of, so you’ll want to know about each one.

Event One:

The first of the shopping events begins with a bang, offering deep discounts on toys and electronics. If you’re shopping online, get ready to log on at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 3, otherwise, you can start shopping at Walmart stores on Nov. 5 to get the discounts.

Items available during the first event include:

Event Two:

Starting on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. ET, you can shop the second deals event online before the deals begin in-store on Nov. 12 at 5 a.m. local time. The second sale lineup includes discounts on home goods, apparel, and more, so you can expect to see deals on items like a Shark EZ Robot Vacuum for $288 (regularly $499) and a $49 Gourmia Air Fryer Toaster Oven (regularly $89).

Event Three:

The final event for Walmart’s Deals for Days offers up the biggest savings. Walmart has yet to release the specific dates for the third event, but it’ll likely take place during Black Friday week.

Walmart’s Early Black Friday Deals

If you don’t want to wait to start shopping, Walmart is also offering Early Black Friday deals in the lead-up to its Deals for Days event. With deals online through the start of Deals for Days, you can head to Walmart.com to find thousands of deals, with Black Friday savings on select items while supplies last.

Deals include:

How To Shop

You can shop any of the Black Friday Deals for Days events online at or after their start time. You can also wait until the deals drop in-store for each event.

When ordering online, you’ll also have the option to pick up your items via Walmart’s curbside pickup.

Walmart+ Early Shopping

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

If you’re a member of Walmart+, you’ll score early access to online Black Friday events from Walmart throughout November. You can score deals four hours earlier than scheduled start times for non-Walmart+ shoppers for every single event.

Even if you haven’t signed up for Walmart+ yet, you can do so in time to catch the early access deals. Aside from the Black Friday perks, you’ll also get free shipping from Walmart with no order minimum, free delivery from the store, discounted Rx from the store, and a mobile Scan and Go that makes shopping faster. To join, you can sign up for Walmart+ online and get a 15-day free trial. After the trial, the membership costs $98 for a year or $12.95 per month.

Before heading to a store to take advantage of Walmart’s Deals For Days event, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.