Twitter Has So Many Feelings About Ketanji Brown Jackson's Historic Confirmation

It’s happening! On April 7, the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, officially setting her on the path to become the first Black woman in U.S. history to serve within the role. Despite a rocky start to her Senate confirmation hearings, which were troubled by partisan attacks on her background and experience, Brown’s confirmation to the Supreme Court was confirmed in a bipartisan vote. Now, people all over the internet are celebrating this groundbreaking moment for the nation. These tweets about Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination all cheer the new justice for her achievement, and everyone is in their feels.

“This is a wonderful day, a joyous day and an inspiring day, for the Senate, for the Supreme Court and for the United States of America,” Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement before the vote. “Today we are here to vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the 116th justice of the United States Supreme Court,” he added. Every Senate Democrat, along with two independent senators who caucus alongside them, voted to confirm Jackson to the nation’s highest court.

Aside from making history, Jackson also managed to accomplish another rare feat in a politically divided Congress — bringing politicians across party lines. Three Republican senators broke party ranks to confirm Jackson to her Supreme Court position: Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. The final vote was 53-47 in favor of Jackson’s ascension to the bench.

People all over Twitter are celebrating Jackson’s confirmation alongside her congressional supporters, and the timeline is so wholesome.

As the first Black woman to serve in her own position, Vice President Kamala Harris had the honor of presiding over Jackson’s confirmation vote. The significance of the moment was touching for many viewers, as one historic woman of color oversaw the political rite-of-passage for another. “The question occurs on the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson of the District of Columbia to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States,” Harris said with a visible smile. While Harris didn’t need to step in as president of the Senate with her tie-breaking vote, her support for Jackson was clear.

Aside from serving as a historic landmark for the nation’s judicial branch, Jackson’s confirmation also makes good on President Joe Biden’s long-standing campaign promise. In 2020, he explicitly stated that, if given the chance, he would “push very hard” to appoint a Black woman to the most powerful court in the country. “We talked about the Supreme Court,” Biden said during a February 2020 debate. “I’m looking forward to making sure there’s a Black woman on the Supreme Court.”

Jackson herself has held five different roles within the U.S. legal system: She’s served as both a public defender and sentence commissioner, gathering experience that only her retiring predecessor, Justice Stephen Breyer, has on the court’s current bench. So, as one of the most experienced judges to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, Jackson is clearly perfect for the position.

