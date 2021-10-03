Truly Is Opening A Hard Seltzer Taproom Where You Can Try Exclusive New Flavors

Hard seltzer has been all the rage over the past few years, and now, you can even enjoy the popular sip at an innovative taproom. Truly will open its first hard seltzer taproom in Downtown Los Angeles in 2022, and it will seriously take your boozy afternoons to the next level. The brand’s brick-and-mortar location not only features your favorite beverages on tap, but plenty of art, music, and comedy to keep you entertained.

Truly unveiled details of its new taproom on Sept. 29, and there’s so much for fans of the boozy beverage to get excited about. After all, Truly LA — which is set to open its doors in early 2022 (the taproom broke ground in August) — isn’t just your usual taproom. The “fully immersive” 8,000 square foot taproom is like a beer hall, and will offer you plenty of live entertainment options from “up-and-coming musicians, comedians, and artists” that you can enjoy with your BFFs while sippin’ on hard seltzer. The new indoor/outdoor space also has a 350-person capacity, so it’s the perfect place to plan all your upcoming new year celebrations.

The taproom has a super modern and sleek design throughout the space, whether it’s the intimate stage or the the bar (which, BTW, will have 12 taps). You can also order special Truly cocktails if you’re looking to spice things up. Of course, boozy beverages are best paired with bites, and Truly LA has you covered with plenty of food options inspired by global cuisines. If you’d like to take home a keepsake from the experience and show off your hard seltzer love, you’ll want to check out the limited-edition merch that’ll be on sale.

In addition to the creative cocktails, the taproom will also be the only place Truly drinkers can try out some exclusive new flavors.

But wait — the fun doesn’t stop there. Since “art and creativity” is one of Truly LA’s themes, the exterior of the space will be decorated with murals commissioned by local artists. The brand will be partnering with Live Nation to concerts and comedy shows, which you’ll even be able to watch via a livestream if you’re not in Los Angeles. Other collabs you can expect will be with “socially conscious organizations” that prioritize inclusivity.

Since Truly LA is opening so soon in early 2022, you’ll want to get ready to switch up your usual bar outings with this immersive hot spot.