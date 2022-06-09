TikTok Launched 3D Avatars, So Start Brainstorming Your Perfect Alter Ego

Get ready to enter your villain era as you create so many alter egos with TikTok’s new Avatars. Yep, the social media app finally jumped on the 3D mini-me trend, and the result is similar to what you’ve used when you make Bitmojis in Snapchat or Memojis on your iPhone — but now you can bring the cartoon fun to your FYP. TikTok’s Avatars dropped on June 7, and once you know where to find the TikTok Avatar maker, you’ll want to create endless versions of your digital self with new hairstyles, makeup looks, and more.

TikTok unveiled its first-ever Avatars as a way to give users more ways to show off their individuality on the app — and you can certainly look forward to getting creative while you do. (No, you don’t have to be a villain, but maybe at least try out some funky hair colors?) The feature, which allows you to create lifelike Avatars on the app, has plenty of options for expressing yourself through your digital mini-me. You can dress up your avatar with a whole slew of hairstyles, accessories, piercings, and makeup. To “make sure the experience is truly representative” of all users, per the press release, there’s also a variety of different skin tones, hair color, and hair textures you can use to make your Avatar just like you (or as close as a cartoon can get). To get started with the new feature, check out this guide on how to make and use TikTok Avatars.

How to Make TikTok Avatars

First things first, you’ll need to launch your TikTok app and open the camera by tapping the “+” sign in the center of the bottom bar. From there, select “Effects” and find TikTok Avatars, which features two faces side-by-side in its icon.

Courtesy of TikTok

Once you’ve opened TikTok Avatars, you’ll see a panel with templates for different avatars. You can use the templates for inspiration or tap “New” to create your own custom mini-me. You can customize your entire look, including skin tone, brows, eyes, and more.

Courtesy of TikTok

To add a new voice to your avatar, you can also use Avatar Voice Effects. In your Effects section, select the Avatar Voice Effects icon, which features an avatar with a green speech bubble. You’ll be able to choose a voice style and then start speaking into your microphone.

Courtesy of TikTok

How to Use TikTok Avatars

Once you’ve made your TikTok Avatar and selected a voice effect (if that’s your thing), it’s time to record your video. Simply tap record to begin recording your video, and your Avatar will mimic your moves and gestures on-screen.

Courtesy of TikTok

There are also different Avatars you can add to your videos. Under Effects, you’ll find Miniature Avatars, which allows you to adjust the size of your mini-me in your video and place it anywhere on screen. You can also add expressions, such as heart eyes, by using the options available on the left side of your screen.

Courtesy of TikTok

Once you’ve perfected your first Avatar, you’ll probably want to make about a dozen more. So, just go back to step one, and repeat. In no time, you’ll have a whole crew of Avatar besties. And really, isn’t that what it’s all about? OK, maybe not, but it’s fun and you can have pink hair without worrying about also dyeing your bathtub hot pink. That’s what it’s really all about.