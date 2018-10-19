Here’s How To Create A Memoji Selfie To Make Your Convos So Animated

Taking your selfie game to the next level by swapping your face for an animated version never gets old. If you're captivated by the idea of making a cartoon doppelgänger to mimic your mannerisms and poses IRL, here’s how to create a Memoji and use it to make all your selfies so animated. Thankfully, it's super easy to do.
First things first: make sure you have an iPhone that uses a TrueDepth camera, because they’re the only devices that have the technology needed to scan your face and create a Memoji (or Animoji). iPhones that currently support the TrueDepth system include the iPhone X and later, so if you're using one of those, you're in luck. Next, make sure you're running the most recent version of iOS, which as of July 2021 is iOS 14.6. You can check it by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
After you've updated your iPhone using a device that has TrueDepth camera capabilities, you'll be able to make your digital mini-me. While you unfortunately can’t create a Memoji directly from a photo on your phone, you can use a selfie as a comparison to help you customize Memoji features like skin tone, hairstyle, age, and other facial details to make it actually look like you.
While you can’t create a Memoji directly from a photo by uploading a selfie you already have, part of the fun is spending the time to customize your personal digital avatar so that it reflects you — and the results are so much fun to play around with.