Tiffany Trump's NYFW Is Not Off To A Great Start

It's September, which means it's New York Fashion Week (NYFW) up here in the Greatest City On Earth. As has become her habit, Tiffany Trump is participating in this year's celebrations. However, this year, Tiffany Trump's NYFW hit a stumble as she started the week off.

"Hitting a stumble" really is the theme of 2017, so of course this would happen -- especially to a Trump. With Donald Trump in the White House, the New York family is under increased scrutiny, which means that tiny mistakes can get blown up in the media. It appears that is what's happening to Tiffany Trump, daughter of Donald and his second wife, Marla Maples, with her fashion week plans.

Unfortunately, the younger Trump daughter's publicist made a fashion week mistake that led to a snarky write-up in the New York Daily News, which has long been home to Trump-family gossip. It was an easy mistake to make. There's a Harper's Magazine, which is a monthly magazine covering literature, politics, culture, etc. Then there's a Harper's Bazaar, which is a monthly magazine that covers fashion. Can you get an idea of where this is heading?

Harper's Bazaar throws an annual New York Fashion Week party called Icons. Harper's Magazine is really not all that involved in fashion week. By mistake, Tiffany Trump's publicist emailed the vice president of public relations at the Magazine asking to get Trump into the soiree. Trump's publicist wrote,

Hi, I wanted to email on behalf of the First Daughter Tiffany Trump. She is in town for NYFW (New York Fashion Week) and attending a few events. She would love to possibly attend the Bazaar Icons party. Please let me know if this could be accommodated.

I mean, really, was this that crazy of a mix-up? Seems understandable to me. The only real standout as far as I'm concerned is that pointed use of "First Daughter Tiffany Trump." But, you know, that moniker is true... even if she's not the First Daughter with the White House office.

The Harper's Magazine vice president of public relations seemed to get a kick out of it. She told the New York Daily News,

I was tempted to create a Harper's Magazine fashion icon event just so we could host her. Think Byzantine art, Jesus and the Madonna, the original one!

Now, that's the way to handle it.

The Harper's Bazaar Icons party is a pretty big deal. This year's Icons include Kim Kardashian, Courtney Love, Cindy Crawford, The Weeknd, Karlie Kloss, Kate Bosworth, and more, according to the Daily News. It's an invite-only event that will be held this weekend at the Plaza Hotel.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Just Drew Clothing

This is, unfortunately, not Tiffany Trump's first New York Fashion Week gossip item. In February, during the last NYFW, Trump made headlines after she got a front-row seat at the Philipp Plein show. Gossip had it that nobody wanted to sit next to Trump during the show. Christina Binkley, formerly of the Wall Street Journal, tweeted a picture of Trump at the show, writing,

Nobody wants to sit next to Tiffany Trump at Philipp Plein, so they moved and the seats by her are empty.

Binkley went on to backtrack her tweet in a statement to HuffPost, where she said the seats were quickly filled.

Nobody wants to sit next to Tiffany Trump at Philipp Plein, so they moved and the seats by her are empty. pic.twitter.com/XcxNYI6Kf8 — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

Given that this show went down right after the inauguration, which left a lot of people feeling not so great, the story made waves and raised eyebrows. Plein went on to defend Tiffany Trump, saying she did not deserve that treatment, according to TMZ.

Trump just started classes at Georgetown Law School in Washington D.C., so this potential trip to New York for Fashion Week might put a damper on her studies (or vice versa). Either way, we hope the rest of her week goes much more smoothly than this fashion gossip.