Target’s New V-Day Gnome Decorations Are Almost Too Cute To Handle

Although it seems like you just rang in the new year, Valentine’s Day is only a few weeks away, and Target is pulling out all the stops to help you decorate for the loved-up holiday. One of the store’s prevailing themes for its decor isn’t your typical heart art but none other than super cute gnomes sporting the holiday’s signature pink and red colors. Even if you weren’t planning on decorating, Target’s Valentine’s Day gnome decorations for 2022 might have you ready to break out the red and pink.
Target’s Valentine’s Day decorations are on virtual (and in-store) shelves as of late January 2022, and the gnome offerings are definitely unique — they’re the V-Day decor I didn’t know I needed. Plus, a lot of these gnome decorations for your home and yard are new for this year, so can be sure your V-Day aesthetic is fresh. There are also some returning options that are perfect for your Galentine’s Day celebrations or a special day with your SO. From gnome table runners to wall art, these new Valentine’s Day decorations will seriously up the cute factor where you you put them this holiday.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
There are so many gnomes and so little time until Valentine’s Day, so snap up the holiday mascot that speaks to you. If you’re heading into Target to check out more V-Day decor, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.