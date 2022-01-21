Target’s New V-Day Gnome Decorations Are Almost Too Cute To Handle

Although it seems like you just rang in the new year, Valentine’s Day is only a few weeks away, and Target is pulling out all the stops to help you decorate for the loved-up holiday. One of the store’s prevailing themes for its decor isn’t your typical heart art but none other than super cute gnomes sporting the holiday’s signature pink and red colors. Even if you weren’t planning on decorating, Target’s Valentine’s Day gnome decorations for 2022 might have you ready to break out the red and pink.

Target’s Valentine’s Day decorations are on virtual (and in-store) shelves as of late January 2022, and the gnome offerings are definitely unique — they’re the V-Day decor I didn’t know I needed. Plus, a lot of these gnome decorations for your home and yard are new for this year, so can be sure your V-Day aesthetic is fresh. There are also some returning options that are perfect for your Galentine’s Day celebrations or a special day with your SO. From gnome table runners to wall art, these new Valentine’s Day decorations will seriously up the cute factor where you you put them this holiday.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Gnome Throw Pillow Cover Big Dot of Happiness Valentine Gnomes Throw Pillow Cover (16 x 16 Inches) Target $16 See On Target Give your throw pillows a little makeover for V-Day with this Gnome pillow cover. It’ll fit 16-by-16-inch pillows and features three gnomes holding an item for the holiday, like a love letter, a giant pink heart, and a sign that says, “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

02 Gnome Table Runner Big Dot of Happiness Valentine Gnomes Table Cloth Runner (13 x 70 Inches) Target $20 See On Target This Gnome Table Runner is made of sturdy canvas material and features festive gnomes decked out in pink and red colors, surrounded by hearts.

03 Valentine’s Day Gnome Yard Sign Big Dot of Happiness Valentine Gnomes Yard Sign Lawn Decorations Target $27 See On Target What better way than to say, “Happy Valentine’s Day,” with a trio of friendly gnomes wearing pink and red caps?

04 Valentine’s Gnome Door Sign Big Dot of Happiness Valentine Gnome Front Door Sign Target $15 See On Target Greet anyone who comes to your door with an irresistable “Happy Valentine’s Day” gnome.

05 Gnome Wall Art Big Dot of Happiness Valentine Gnomes Wall Art Trio Target $30 See On Target This set of three art prints features cheerful Valentine’s Day gnomes holding a heart, a “Happy Valentine’s Day” sign, and a lantern with a heart candle. Each measures 7.5 by 10 inches and looks great together or apart, plus you’ll also get all-purpose mounts to easily hang them up.

06 Pink Hat Gnome Spritz Valentine's Day Pink Hat Gnome Target $5 See On Target Featuring a knit pink hat and a fluffy white beard, you won’t be able to say no to this small gnome, which measures at just under one-foot tall.

07 Gnome Door Wreath Big Dot of Happiness Valentine Gnomes Front Door Wreath Target $33 See On Target This festive door wreath includes a satin ribbon for hanging and is made of sturdy PVC material. Its pink shades and white, red, and pink hearts will be sure to make you smile.

08 XOXO Gnome Wall Art Big Dot of Happiness Valentine Gnomes Unframed Linen Paper Wall Art Target $14 See On Target Say it’s Valentine’s Day without saying it’s Valentine’s Day. This set of four wall art pieces is printed on linen paper and measure 8 by 11 inches each. Each print features a gnome with a unique hat design, including a striped look, heart-shaped polka dots, and an “XOXO” look.

09 Red Hat Gnome Spritz Valentine's Day Gnome With Red Hat Target $5 See On Target This cute 11.25-inch character is a gnome you can stick just about anywhere to decorate for the holiday, with a textured beard and red hat with decorative beads, plus a little nose sticking out from underneath.

10 Gnome Tree Ornaments Big Dot of Happiness Valentine Gnomes Set (12 Tree Ornaments) Target $20 See On Target These cute little guys are perfect for hanging on an indoor tree or an outdoor tree, printed professionally on sturdy PVC, with individual satin ribbons for a simple hanging process. In the set of 12, there are three of each four gnome designs.

11 Gnome Garland Big Dot of Happiness Valentine Gnomes Clothespin Garland Banner (44 Pieces) Target $20 See On Target This 10-yard cord of big and small gnomes includes a total of 44 gnomes in four designs, professionally printed on cardstock paper.

12 V-Day Gnome Cutouts Big Dot of Happiness Valentine Gnomes DIY Cutouts Target $12 See On Target These double-sided prints include four 2-inch tall designs that can sit on top of your snack bowls, mantle, or whatever else you have in mind to celebrate the holiday.

There are so many gnomes and so little time until Valentine’s Day, so snap up the holiday mascot that speaks to you. If you’re heading into Target to check out more V-Day decor, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.