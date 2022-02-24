Target Is Testing A Way To Deliver Starbucks Right To Your Car

Target’s convenient Drive Up option is already a big-timer saver, but it’s about to become even more efficient thanks to a new test coming later this year. Target’s Starbucks Drive Up order test will deliver drinks directly to your car along with the rest of your Target order, which means the curbside service is about to be an even bigger game-charger. Here’s the rundown on how the test will work.

If you didn’t know, Target’s Drive Up is a free service that launched in 2020 and allows you to pick up your online Target orders without leaving your car or making any in-person contact. To use it, you select any eligible item for order pick-up on Target.com and choose your nearest Target location. Once you get a notification from Target that your order is ready for pick-up, you select “Drive Up” in the Target app to let the store know when you’ll arrive and in what kind of vehicle. Once you get to your selected Target, you pull up to the Drive Up area and a Target employee will bring your items to your car and load them in for you. It’s that simple.

Now, imagine all that Drive Up goodness plus your fave Starbucks drink delivered right to your car. Pretty sweet, right?

Starting fall 2022, select Target locations will allow customers to pick up Starbucks Cafe orders via Drive Up, according to a Feb. 23 Bullseye View article Target’s corporate website. When the Starbucks delivery to cars at Drive Up tests at Target, you’ll be able to pick up your Starbucks order on your own time since there won’t be specified pickup time windows. There’s also no membership fee associated with the test. According to the article detailing the test, adding Starbucks to the popular Drive Up service has been highly requested by customers.

The Starbucks Drive Up option will launch “in select cities this fall,” and there will be “more locations coming in 2022 and beyond,” per the article.

garett_mosher/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

Along with the Starbucks option, Target will also test allowing product returns in the Drive Up lane — so you can get your afternoon caffeine boost and offload that bucket hat that didn’t quite work out without ever leaving your car.

However you choose to use Drive Up at Target, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before your next visit.