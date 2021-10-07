Score $70 Off Beats Headphones During Target's 2021 Deal Days

Target is heating things up in October with a massive three-day sale on your favorite products. If you don’t already have your calendar marked for the chain’s huge sale, this Target Deal Days 2021 preview will make you change that real quick. Here’s a first look at a whole slew of goods — including smart TVs, Keurig K-Cup makers, wireless headphones, and more — that will be on sale during the annual promotion that starts on Oct. 10.

Target’s Deal Days kicks off in the early morning on Sunday, Oct. 10, according to Target, and it runs through Tuesday, Oct. 12. Deal Days are nothing new for the chain; in fact, they had a sales event in June 2021 and in fall 2020. Thankfully, Target likes to keep traditions alive. Deals Days for fall 2021 are coming, and there are so many deals to be had. Seriously, there’s something for everyone since the major deal span electronics, home, beauty, food, and beverage.

With deals like 60% off of video games and 30% of off Bed Head hair products, you’ll easily find something to get a head start on holiday gifting or to just gift yourself. During the three-day event, you’ll be able to browse through the thousands of deals online at Target.com or using the Target app. For the first time ever, the Deal Days offers will be available at all nationwide Target locations — so if you missed out before, you’re in luck.

To help prepare you for the massive event, Target shared some previews of the discounted products during Target’s 2021 Deal Days, and here’s what to expect:

Home & Beauty

Electronics

Food

20% off Favorite Day bites

Snag a $10 gift card with same-day services when you spend $50 on food and beverage items

More deals will be released throughout the three-day event from Oct. 10 through Oct. 12, so keep an eye on the Target website for all the best buys. And when heading to Target, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.