If you've been on the lookout for great deals, look no further than Target's upcoming online mega sale. The superstore's big sale will take place over two days Target's calling "Deal Days." When are Target's "Deal Days" sales? Mark your calendars and get ready to save big, because these summer deals are right around the corner.

Target's 2019 "Deal Day" sales take place on July 15 and July 16, the same days Amazon holds its "Prime Day" sales. According to the Target website, customers will be able to get huge savings with "thousands of deals" across target.com and the Target mobile app. Love shopping online but hate waiting for delivery? People shopping Target's "Deal Day" sales can snag eligible orders without a wait using Target's options like Drive Up, where a Target team member brings items out to the parking lot within minutes of the shopper arriving to the store; Order Pickup, which allows guests to shop online and grab their order from their local Target location; and same-day delivery shopped by Shipt, which gets shoppers their orders within hours. Shoppers can also get two-day shipping on most Target.com items when they use their Target REDcard.

Different items will be discounted in different ways across the two "Deal Days," so there's something for everyone when it comes to Target's big online "Deal Days" sale. On day one, guests can get 40% off on select furniture and indoor rugs; buy two, get one free on books; deals on kitchen brands like Instant Pot Kitchen Aid; and savings on vacuum brands like Shark, Dyson, and Hoover.

Day two sales will include an even broader selection of deals. For starters, shoppers can get 5% off Target eGiftCards, so if you've been looking for a perfect present for someone heading to college in the fall or a friend who just bought a new home, definitely snag the discounted gift card. Guests can also score 30% off select home brands spanning indoor and outdoor furniture and rugs, bedding, and bath; up to 30% off select small appliances, cookware, and floor care; up to 30% off swim and select sandals; up to 30% off toy brands and select sporting goods; and up to 30% off select car seats and strollers, among other deals.

If you can't wait until the July 15 and July 16 dates (I don't blame you), Target actually has some select early access deals available through Sunday, July 14 for people who want to get a head start on shopping. As of Tuesday, July 9, some of the deals include 50% off kids' bedding sets, 50% off kids' decor, 50% off kids' curtains, and 50% off kids' blankets and pillows.

Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target, said in Target's newsletter that while last year's Target.com One-Day Sale was one of the company's biggest days or the year for online sales, this year's sale will be even better. Tritton said, "This year, we’re giving guests more discounts across even more of our assortment with two days to save on hundreds of thousands of items and offering the best options in retail for delivery and pick up on their terms, including same-day."

Get those wallets ready, folks, because it looks like the "Deals Days" sales are gonna be big.