Have An NFT-Filled Wedding In A Virtual Taco Bell With This Metaverse Contest

There are plenty of popular ways people are exploring the Metaverse — whether it’s shopping or attending a concert. But have you heard of tying the knot on the Metaverse? Yep, you could get legally married on the virtual platform, thanks to Taco Bell’s Metaverse Wedding Contest. The virtual celebration this fall certainly takes Taco Bell’s OG Las Vegas Cantina wedding to the next level.

After marrying couples at its Las Vegas Cantina wedding chapel from 2017 to 2021, Taco Bell is spicing things up in November 2022 with its first-ever Taco Bell metaverse wedding. The virtual event, which will feature one lucky couple legally marrying, will be live-streamed on 3D browser-based platform Decentraland, so that loved ones, special guests, and fans can all catch the nuptials from the comforts of their own homes. Of course, the virtual celebration will include all the best parts of a classic wedding, including music, dancing, food, a drinks lounge, the exchanging of vows, and more.

If you’d like to tie knot in a lavish virtual affair, you can apply to Taco Bell’s Metaverse wedding contest through Sept. 6 by filling out this registration form. You’ll also need to post a video on Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter that explains your “unique love story, desire to be married in the metaverse, and devoted passion for Taco Bell,” per the website. Make sure to include the hashtag #TacoBellMetaverseWeddingContest and tag @tacobell when posting the video.

The brand will select one lucky winner based on factors like creativity and uniqueness of your entry, as well as passion for the Taco Bell brand. If you and your partner are chosen, you’ll be notified on Sept. 15. Then, the fun of wedding planning begins: You’ll partner with Taco Bell to create the virtual celebration of your dreams, including co-designing wedding outfits with a designer and selecting an officiant to commemorate the union. The entire prize package also includes a custom NFT invitation to the wedding, marriage certificate NFT, payment for an online Utah County marriage license, and a liaison that’ll help you plan everything about your wedding.

To be eligible for the contest, you’ll need to be a legal resident of the 50 United States/Washington D.C., at least 21 years old, and currently unmarried. To say “I do,” in a totally unique way this fall, make sure to apply to the contest by the deadline on Sept. 6.