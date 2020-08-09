If you're in the mood for some cheesy, fried goodness, you might be thinking of snapping up an order of Taco Bell's Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes. But what about when you’re not in the mood to pay $10 for fees and delivery and there’s no way you’re leaving the house? That’s when you turn to TikTok and find your own take on Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes recipes. Even though they don’t come with a Baja Blast, these takes on the Taco Bell menu item are so similar, they might become one of your go-to sides (or full meals — I’m not here to judge).

Taco Bell is once of those spots you can hit up when a very specific craving hits, because where else will give you a Cheesy Gordita Crunch with a Doritos Locos Taco shell and a Crunchwrap Supreme? Melted nacho cheese is one of the hallmarks of the chain’s most beloved menu items, and it’s most prominently featured in the classic Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes. According to the Taco Bell menu, it’s made with seasoned potatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, and nacho cheese sauce. That sounds pretty simple to replicate, but how can you be sure you’re using the right seasonings or getting that perfect nacho flavor in your queso? To help you out, plenty of TikTokers have done their own takes on the recipe. TBH, each one looks better than the last, so you may need to try more than one to find your favorite.

After all, Taco Bell did once take away the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes in August 2020, before bringing them back in March 2021. You’d rather be safe (with a copycat recipe of your sleeve) than sorry if the menu item were to go missing again.

Cheesy Potatoes With Jalapeños

To make TikToker @moribyan’s recipe, you'll need to have some Idaho potatoes on hand, as well as some common spices, cheese, green onions, and jalapeños. You'll peel and chop five Idaho potatoes, top them with chili powder, garlic powder, and dried coriander along with cumin, paprika, oregano, salt, and onion powder. The crispiness will come from the vegetable oil. After baking and cooling, top them with nacho cheese sauce — this Yummly recipe for nacho cheese from Fifteen Spatulas is a great option — and sour cream. You can also add some chopped cilantro and jalapeño slices for some additional spice.

Air Fried Cheesy Potatoes With Taco Seasoning

This recipe from TikToker @avneets.eats keeps the spices simple with taco seasoning and uses the air fryer to really make it crispy. To keep the simplicity going, top it with this five-ingredient nacho cheese sauce recipe from Cookie Rookie on Yummly. To finish @avneets.eats’ take on the side, you’ll need sour cream and green onions.

Taco Bell Seasoning Cheesy Potatoes

For simple and authentic, turn to @thestayathomecook on TikTok. This recipe only needs a few ingredients: Taco Bell brand taco seasoning, a can of nacho cheese, potatoes, and sour cream. Leveling up with the T-Bell seasoning seems like a good choice.

Vegan Cheese Made From Potatoes

Want the cheesy fiesta without all the dairy? Make sure you double up on potatoes, because this vegan cheese recipe from TikToker @aboutthismuch uses boiled potatoes as the base of a vegan cheese. With the addition of nutritional yeast and other ingredients, it turns out to be the perfect yellow color and consistency to top your crispy potatoes. You can use any of the potato recipes above to get your base. Top it all with a vegan sour cream from the store or try this Yummly recipe from Healthier Steps.

With quite a few ways to get your Taco Bell Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes recipes from TikTok, you can look forward to enjoying Fourth Meal at home rather than in the drive-thru.