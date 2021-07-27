You Can Play Starbucks’ Summer Game Without Making A Purchase

Get ready to take your coffee runs to the next level, because Starbucks’ Summer Game made a comeback on Tuesday, July 21. Just like previous years, the annual game offers fans the chance to win plenty of sweet prizes like free sips and Stars. If you're looking to increase your chances of winning a prize without making a purchase, here’s how to get Starbucks’ Summer 2021 Game free plays.

Starbucks’ Summer Game runs through Sunday, Aug. 22, which means you still have plenty of time to try your luck at this year’s prizes — there are 2.2 million prizes in total. Since you’ll want to play as many times as possible to increase the odds of winning, it’s a good idea to rack up more game plays.

The first free game play you can get is by simply signing up for the game using your Starbucks Rewards account. If you don’t have one yet, you can create an account for free. Once you're set up, visit the Starbucks' Summer Game website and sign into your Rewards account. After you register and view the onboarding experience, you'll get one free game play.

Of course, you already know you can earn plays when you pay for eligible purchases at participating locations using a Starbucks Card, linked payment method to your Starbucks Rewards account, or scanning your Rewards code at checkout, but you can also score free plays right from home.

To get a free game play, just fill out this form, and after you’ve completed the form, you’ll get an email with a link to your free game play. As you play, remember there’s a maximum of two total game plays per day using either method twice or a combination of one of each.

Starbucks

Of course, the real fun comes after you’ve got your plays. You’ll get to test your skills on the virtual plinko-style board as you play through different levels: Backyard Hang, Pool Party, Camping Trip, Beach Day, and Boardwalk Stroll. Each board has a bucket for a Sweepstakes entry and buckets for Instant Win prizes, and you’ll need to try to get your ball into the bucket by choosing one of six slots. Depending on where your ball lands, you’ll either get an Instant Win prize or a sweepstakes entry.

Some Instant Win prizes include free iced coffee, free Starbucks Refreshers, and free Bonus Stars, while sweepstakes winners can enter to win prizes like free Starbucks drinks for three month and Bose Frames Soprano audio sunglasses. Again, there are more than 2 million prizes up for grabs, so make sure you take advantage of the your two plays per day. When you make a Starbucks purchase in store to help earn a game play, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance.