Starbucks' New Summer Game Could Win You A $50K Electric Car

The official start of the season of sun is more than a month away, but Starbucks’ Summer Game officially returned on May 16 — and there are so many prizes up for grabs, including a car worth more than $50,000. The coffee giant has a knack for ushering in the seasons early with new sips and bites (read: the new Chocolate Cream Cold Brew), and Starbucks is keeping the fun going with a new Summer Game you can play before you even flip the calendar to June. If you’re ready to score some major prizes, here’s everything you need to know about how to play Starbucks’ Summer Game for 2022.

First things first, Starbucks’ Summer Game runs through June 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Yes, it’s all goin’ down before summer ~officially~ begins, so you can think of it as a fun countdown that comes with the chance to win a brand new car? Similar to previous years, you can try your luck at winning so. many. prizes. In fact, according to Starbucks, there are 5 million (!!!) prizes available. Up for grabs are Bonus Stars and free coffee, and again, the star of the show: an electric car to upgrade your summer road trips. If you thought Chocolate Cold Foam was a revelation, wait until you get behind wheel of the 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge. (OK, I don’t know what it’s like, but I assume it’s pretty great.)

Courtesy of Starbucks

Of course, you’ll need to rack up game plays before you get started. To get you started on Starbucks’ Summer Game 2022, here’s how to play, how to get game plays, and what prizes are up for grabs.

How to Play Starbucks Summer Game:

On your screen, you’ll see a header that reads “Spin” and “Play.” The only way to win prizes is by Spinning — you’ll know you’re in the Spin section when you tap on “Spin” and it turns a light blue. There, you’ll either see a sunburst you can tap to spin, or it’ll say “No spins available.”

When you spin, there are three outcomes: an Instant Win prize, a digital postcard toward the Grand Prize, or a booster for the puzzle game (more on that later).

Starbucks

You can win more spins by completing challenges, like ordering a non-dairy sip, earning 25 Stars in a single order, earn 50 Stars in a single order, redeem 50 stars, order ahead with the Starbucks app, buy two iced drinks in one order, or load your Starbucks card. Keep in mind you can only complete each challenge one time during the game’s run, so use your free spins wisely!

While Spins are the only way to earn prizes, you can pass the time with a fun puzzle game under “Play.” You need to tap two or more bubbles of the same color to clear them from the board as quickly as you can— once they’re cleared, new bubbles will fill the board and your leftover bubbles will collapse down. The goal is to clear different numbers of colors and objects. There are five levels in the Skills Game, and you can earn boosters when you rack up the challenges mentioned before.

Starbucks

How to Get Starbucks’ Summer Game Plays

You’ll get a free play when you first open the game, and then there are a few ways to earn game plays — one method requires making a purchase while the other doesn’t.

You can earn more plays when you pay for eligible purchases at participating locations using a Starbucks Card, linked payment method to your Starbucks Rewards account, or scanning your Rewards code at checkout. BTW, a qualifying purchase excludes alcoholic drinks, Starbucks Card, and Starbucks Card reloads at participating U.S. Starbucks locations. Once you’ve made your purchase, you’ll need to sign into your Starbucks account to receive your game play. On June 2 and June 9, you’ll get two game plays for each qualifying purchase.

Starbucks

To enter for free, simply sign up for the game using your Starbucks Rewards account. If you don’t have one yet, you can create an account for free. Once you're set up, visit the Starbucks' Summer Game website and sign into your Rewards account. It appears you an only enter without making a purchase on a web browser on your mobile device, so make sure you use your phone for free plays. Scroll down to the bottom of the screen, and tap where it says “*To enter without making a purchase, click here.” In the entry form, choose “Daily Play” if you want to keep the challenges open for free plays. After you submit the entry form, you’ll receive a link in the email you provided. Open the link to enter the Starbucks’ Summer Game website, and you’ll get one free game play. If you sign up for a free game play on June 2 or June 9, you will get two free game plays per time instead of just one.

As you rack up your game plays, it’s important to remember that you can earn a maximum of two game play per day (either through making two purchases or two free requests or a combo of both). However, on June 2 and June 9 you can earn up to four game plays total (through two purchases, two free requests or a combo of both).

Finally, don’t forget about completing the aforementioned challenges for freebies.

Prizes

The grand prize for the Collect and Win Game is a new 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge, including a ChargePoint Home Flex. According to CarandDriver.com, the 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge starts at $53,000. To enter to win the car, you need to play your Spins and collect all four postcards. There will be four card given away throughout the game period.

Courtesy of Starbucks

With 5 million prizes, you’re bound to hopefully snag something. Some of the Instant Win prizes include Starbucks gift cards worth $100, $75, $50, $25, $10, or $5. There are also plenty of Bonus Stars up for grabs, in the amounts of 150, 50, 25, 10, or 5 Stars. Basically, this game has the potential to really load up your Starbucks account for all those summer coffee runs. Oh, and maybe you’ll win a new car to make them in — doesn’t hurt to dream, right?

When you do make a Starbucks run in oder to earn some game plays, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance.