Starbucks Is Selling Plantable Gift Cards That Turn Into Flowers

Two gifts might be better than one, but environmentally conscious gifts are always better than both. With Starbucks’ first-ever plantable gift card, you don’t have to choose one or the other, because the eco-friendly cards ditch the plastic for paper, and you can keep the presents coming by planting it into real flowers after you’ve scored your sip. If you’re ready to start making a difference with your gifts, here’s how to turn Starbucks’ new plantable gift card into blooming flowers.

IYDK, Starbucks launched its new paper gift card in spring 2022, just in time for those classic April showers to bring May flowers. They’re not made from just any paper, though — according to a Starbucks spokesperson, these gift cards use seed paper to reach their final flower form. The new card option features various colorful flowers growing in the sun and reads, “This plantable card is ready to grow.” Turning your plantable gift card into coffee is pretty much the same as it was before, and all it takes is a little bit of digging and some regular watering to transform the innovative gift cards into one of many plant options, like a black-eyed Susan, spurred snapdragon, sweet alyssum, bird’s eye, farewell to spring, and dwarf catchfly.

Plantable gift cards are available in stores only at participating locations while supplies last, so there’s basically no excuse not to grab one ASAP, whether you’ve got a green thumb or not. But before you go transforming your paper slips into a garden, here’s what you should know about using the card in stores and beyond.

How To Redeem Starbucks’ Plantable Gift Card

According to a spokesperson for the company, the environmentally friendly gift cards each come with a barcode on the back, which means they can be scanned in stores or registered for use through the Starbucks app. Plus, make their plastic alternative, the gift cards can be loaded with amounts ranging from $5 - $100. Who said you have to change your lifestyle to be sustainable?

How To Plant Starbucks’ Plantable Gift Card

After you’ve treated yourself to your favorite sip, it’s time to pull out the gardening gloves.

Before you get started, it doesn’t hurt to double check your card has no more value. All clear? OK, next you’ll have to moisten the card, and then make sure you’ve got your tools handy, because you’ll need to dig up some soil and plant the card underneath the soil’s surface. You’ll need to choose a sunny spot for your flowers, so you might want to wait until the sun is at its highest peak in the day before committing to a spot. After it’s planted, make sure to water the spot regularly, and you should start to see you flower sprouting within one to two weeks.

If you need a refresher on how to plant your card, you can always check the planting instructions on the back.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The switch to plantable gift cards is just one of many steps Starbucks is taking towards achieving its goal of reducing 50% of its carbon emissions, water withdrawal, and waste by 2030. Other initiatives the company has taken to help make this goal a reality include allowing customers to use personal cups for mobile orders, expanding its plant-based menu, testing the Borrow-A-Cup model all over the globe, and more.

Gift cards are already the perfect present for almost any occasion, but there’s no better gift than one that leaves a a lasting positive impact on the planet (or comes with a bonus plant friend). Before heading out to grab your new go-to gift, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.