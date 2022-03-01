Starbucks’ Iced Toasted Vanilla Shaken Espresso Is A Major Twist On A Classic

Spring might not have fully sprung yet, but Starbucks’ spring 2022 menu dropped March 1, and there’s a new iced sip joining the menu as a permanent addition: the Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. The iced coffee joins the Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and the Iced Chocolate Alomndmilk Shaken Espresso, and it’s time to find out how the new brew measures up. This Starbucks’ Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso review breaks down what to know about new drink, including what to expect when you taste this twist on a classic vanilla flavor.

The Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso made their Starbucks debuts in March 2021 — and now a new plant-based sip is joining the iced coffee party. As a refresher, the Shaken Espresso drinks are hand-shaken, which Alicia Binion, senior product developer on Starbucks beverage development team, said “adds another dimension to the beverage,” per a March 2021 press release. “It creates a rich texture on your palate — by just adding air,” she shared at the time.

Starbucks’ Toasted Vanilla version is made with Starbucks Blonde espresso mixed with hints of caramelized vanilla from the new Toasted Vanilla Syrup, and it’s shaken together with ice and topped with oat milk. Curious what the Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso actually tastes like? Elite Daily editor Collette Reitz got a preview of the sip in late February. Spoiler alert: it might remind you if another Starbucks classic.

Vanilla stans will be happy to hear Reitz picked up on the brew’s “strong vanilla flavor” right off the bat, and she says the oat milk makes the drink “very creamy.”

As for the drink’s toasted flavor, Reitz says the caramelization “really comes through,” and it’s a complementary pairing with Starbucks’ Blonde espresso. “The toasted flavor is reminiscent of Starbucks Toasted White Chocolate Mocha,” she adds. But don’t be mistaken — the two sips aren’t perfect companions. “The Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is far less sweet, and the espresso flavors come through much more,” Reitz shares.

The addition of Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso shouldn’t come as a surprise. In December 2020, Starbucks reported its “cold drink platform” grew by nearly 45% since 2016. At the time, the company shared it would continue to offer new cold drinks and more non-dairy options, a promise the new Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso deliciously fulfills.

To give the toasted twist on classic vanilla a try, you can buy a Grande Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso for between $5.75 and $5.95, according to Starbucks.

