You Can Now Make Spotify Blend Playlists With Groups And Artists

If you loved Spotify Blend when it launched in August 2021, you’ll be pumped to try the music app’s latest features. Even if you’re not a stan yet, once you know how to make a Spotify Blend with artists and multiple people, you might just find yourself merging playlists more often. Here’s what to know about the new Spotify Blend updates, and how you can use them to keep the tunes flowing.

The OG Blend on Spotify allows users to fuse music tastes with one other person on the app, resulting in a curated playlist generated by the app — and it’s all done with the ease of sharing an invite link. But, of course, you both need to have an existing Spotify account.

The latest expansion allows you to create a single Blend with up to 10 people — meaning more ways to share music, explore new artists, see who in the group has a similar music taste, and make sure everyone gets a song at the party or on a road trip.

Taking it one step further, Spotify is bringing you closer to your favorite artists with the option to create a blend with 20 musicians. The streaming platform worked with the artists to identify each of their music tastes. Select an artist, and leave the rest to Spotify to whip up a Blend. Plus, it generates a card showing a percentage of how well your taste matches with the artist’s. Similar to the Blend match percentage cards you’re currently able to share on your socials.

Here’s how to create a Blend with a group on Spotify:

Open the Spotify app and type “Blend” into the search bar.

Click on the “Blend” genre, and under “Made For Us,” tap the + sign to create a new Blend.

Tap the “Invite” button and copy the link. Share the invite link with your group.

And voilà! Once everyone has joined, you’ll be able to see and listen to the Blend.

Here’s how to create a Blend with artists on Spotify:

To create a blend with one of the artists, simply click on the respective links and it will take you to Spotify. You can choose from: BTS, Charli XCX, JO1, Kacey Musgraves, Lauv, Megan Thee Stallion, BE:FIRST, Mimi Webb, NiziU, Tai Verdes, Xamã, Camilo, Diplo, Angèle, Badshah, Kim Loaiza, CRO, Benjamin Ingrosso, Bennett Coast, and AB6IX

Curious to know what your friends are listening to? Start blending it up.