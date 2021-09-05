Spotify's New Blend Feature Makes A Personalized Playlist For You And Your BFF

Get ready to sync up with your BFF over your favorite tunes using Spotify’s new feature. Spotify Blend, which officially began its global rollout for all users on Aug. 31, creates a playlist that takes into account both you and a friend’s music taste. If you’re ready for a new social listening experience, here’s how to use Spotify Blend to make combined playlists and check your taste match level with a bestie.

Spotify Blend, which launched in beta in June 2021, is an easy way to create a playlist that features a combo of two users’ listening preferences. The best part is, Spotify does all the work to create your new Blend using its personalization features, and the playlist will even change daily based on what users stream so that it’s always up-to-date.

To get started using Blend, all you’ll need to do is follow a few simple steps. First things first, open up your Spotify app and then tap “Create Blend” in the Made for You section. Afterwards, select “Invite” to designate which of your BFFs you’d like to create a playlist with. After your friend accepts the invitation, Spotify will instantly create a customized tracklist of songs based on both participants’ music tastes. If you’d like to share your Blend on social media, simply tap “Share this story” at the bottom of the data story screen, which pops up right after your Blend is created but is also always available at any time in the playlist.

Spotify also launched a few new cool features as part of Blend’s global rollout. The first is custom cover art for each of your Blend playlists so that they’re easy to distinguish. There’s also the new taste match score, which highlights how similar your music preferences are to your friend. Blend’s data stories — which feature info like which tune connects you and your friend — can also be shared on your social media accounts. Finally, if you’re a Spotify Premium member, you’ll get the added benefit of being able to see which user’s music taste influenced which song on the Blend playlist.

Now that Spotify Blend’s rolling out for all users with some cool new additions, you and your BFF can look forward to taking your shared listening experiences to the next level.