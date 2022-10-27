It might not be the traditional way to spark last-minute Halloween costume inspo, but the new Spirit Halloween meme will definitely get your creative juices flowing. The viral meme format turns just about any person, place, or thing into a knockoff Spirit Halloween costume, and the results are some seriously specific costumes that are sure to give you a good laugh. If you’re looking to join in on the hilarious (and sometimes ridiculous) trend before the Oct. 31 holiday, here’s what you need to know about how to make your very own Spirit Halloween memes.

Spirit Halloween has been a consistent meme punchline for a while thanks to its ability to fill an abandoned warehouse in the blink of an eye, but the new trend takes the Halloween store jokes to a whole new level. According to Know Your Meme, the meme format took off on Oct. 19 when Twitter accounts @azurebiosystems and @thebrianasman posted photoshopped outfits of a fake scientist and Twitter Writer costume, respectively, each made to look like they’re packaged in a Spirit Halloween costume bag. Since then, Twitter users have used the format to parody personality types like NPR hosts, or their favorite superstars like Olivia Rodrigo and Harry Styles.

It’s probably safe to assume the trend will won’t stick around after Halloween, so if you’ve got some meme-worthy ideas up your sleeve, you’ll need to jump on the trend ASAP. Luckily, creating your own Spirit Halloween costume meme is not as hard as it looks, so here’s how you can get your meme out before the trend — and spooky season — is over.

What Is The Spirit Halloween Meme?

Before you can perfect the meme, you have to really know the meme. The Spirit Halloween meme trend takes real people, characters, or personality traits and turns them into fake “costumes” from Spirit Halloween. The meme costumes look so similar to actual outfits because of the realistic packaging image, and the meme makers detail what’s “inside” the costume, which is where most of the jokes come in. Taking a cue from costumes that can’t afford to name a celeb or popular character, the memes have off-brand name like “Like A Damn Sociopath” (I’m sure you can guess who inspired that Sour take).

That being said, the costumes don’t have to be inspired by well-known people to be meme-worthy. You can give your bestie the meme treatment with that embarrassing photo they hate, or show a side of your pet that people haven’t seen before. However you choose to do it, just remember: the more specific, the better.

How To Make A Spirit Halloween Meme

OK, now that you know how the meme works, it’s time to start making your own.

Get A Blank Spirit Halloween Costume Meme Template

Thankfully, you don’t have to have too much Photoshop experience to join in on the craze, because Twitter user @ShitFacilitator shared a blank copy of the Spirit Halloween costume bag you’ll need to get your meme started. Yup, the hardest step is already taken care of, which means you’re already well on your way to going viral.

Find Your Spirit Halloween Meme Subject

Once you’ve downloaded the template from the tweet, you can either start customizing your meme in Photoshop, or if you’re not very well-versed in the editing tool, you can also use the iPhone photo cutout tool that launched with iOS 16 to easily lift a subject from an image background. To use the simple photo editing tool, all you have to do is:

Open the picture you want to remove the subject from in Photos. Press and hold the subject until your phone starts to vibrate. Remove your finger from the screen.

The lifted subject will then be outlined by an illuminated ring, and you’ll be given the choice to either Copy or Share the image. For meme-creation purposes, you’re gonna want to select the Share option and save the image to your Camera Roll by tapping Save Image.

Apple

Put Your Spirit Halloween Meme Together

Next, it’s time to put the two pictures together. You can do this on Instagram by uploading the Spirit Halloween template to your Story, then returning back to your Photos. Open the new photo of your lifted subject without its background, then tap the icon with the arrow in the bottom left corner of the screen. Tap Copy Photo, then navigate back to IG.

When you open the app, you’ll get a message that says “Instagram would like to paste from Photos.” Select the “Allow Paste” option, and tap the “Add Sticker” pop-up in the bottom left corner. Once your subject appears on top of the template, you can reposition it however you’d like. (Most people put the image in the white part of the template, FYI).

Your meme is finished, though, because you still need to give your fake costume a name, and if you’re feeling creative, a description of what the costume “comes with.” Here’s how you’ll do it:

Select the Text icon on the top of the screen. Type as much or as little as you’d like. Tap the “Done” button in the top right corner. Reposition the text, preferably within the orange part of the template.

And now you have your very own Spirit Halloween meme. All that’s left to do now is post it and watch the likes come rolling in.

Spirit Halloween Meme Ideas

If you need a little inspo for your meme, or you just want to make sure your idea hasn’t been done yet, check out these examples of the viral trend before making your own.

This meme from @edroso is presented without comment.

This Lesbian Witch “costume” from @slayerfestx98 is perfect for Buffy The Vampire Slayer fans.

This meme from @waitwait finally answers the question, “what do NPR hosts look like?”

Good for you, @livsquinn, for making a top-tier meme.

LOL.

Why is this so accurate, though?

OK, this tweet from the official @SpiritHalloween account might be the best one.

Though the costumes from the Spirit Halloween meme trend aren’t real, the laughs you’ll have will be anything but fake.