Spindrift Spiked's 4 New Summer Flavors Include Boozy Takes On The OG Seltzer

Whether you’re a regular seltzer or hard seltzer fan, Spindrift has you covered. Actually, if you were looking for the boozy iteration of the bubbly water when it first launched in March 2021, you might have been left out — but Spindrift Spiked recently expanded into more U.S. markets around the same time the brand launched a new flavor pack. With summer just around the corner, you can now buy Spindrift Spiked in cities like Arizona, Illinois, and Washington. It’s great timing, too, because the brand launched four new flavors of Spindrift Spiked on May 16, including boozy takes on OG seltzer favorites like Blood Orange and Lemon. If you’re looking for where to buy Spindrift Spiked, and you’re 21 or older, here’s what you need to know.

ICYMI, in spring 2021, Spindrift added new hard seltzers to lineup, but the initial release was only in the New England area and Southern California. The initial launch included four Spindrift Spiked flavors: Mango, Lime, Pineapple, and Half and Half. Cut to more than a year later, and you can now enjoy even more varieties of the hard seltzer in even more places. Named the Paradise Pack, Spindrift Spiked’s new summer flavors are perfect for the warm weather, and three of them will be very familiar to stans of the seltzer. The brand added Lemon, Grapefruit, and Blood Orange to its Spindrift Spiked lineup — all flavors you know and love already as non-spiked seltzers — and there’s a fourth flavor exclusive to the boozy iteration, Passionfruit Orange Guava.

With eight Spindrift Spiked flavors to choose from, you’ll be happy to know the brand is available in 18 markets, with six more coming later in the summer. The best way to see where you can buy Spindrift Spiked near you is the product locator on the website.

Courtesy of Spindrift

You can also keep your eyes peeled on grocery runs if you live in a state Spindrift Spiked has already rolled out to, including: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Idaho, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Washington, and Vermont. Finally, if delivery is your jam, you can check alcohol delivery services like Drizly and Keg N Bottle.

Wondering what’s inside the slim cans? Spindrift Spiked is made from sparkling water, real squeezed fruit (a Spindrift staple), and alcohol from fermented cane sugar, which gives each sip a 4% ABV. You can buy the new flavors — which are permanent additions to the Spindrift Spiked lineup — in the 12-can Paradise Pack, and you can score the four original flavors in stores as well. When you head to the store to stock up on Spindrift’s new spiked flavors, remember to check CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.