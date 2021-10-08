In Elite Daily's series Chef's Kiss, we taste the latest food and drink trends to help you figure out which ones you definitely don’t want to sleep on. In this piece, we try the latest Snickers flavor.

There are so many fall-inspired treats to try this season, but this spin on a classic is next level. Snickers new Cinnamon Bun flavor is here to switch up your usual chocolate-and peanut-bar with a nougat that’s inspired by the spiced dessert. If you’re deciding which sweets to fill up your candy bowl with for your next movie night, you may be wondering what the new bite tastes like. This Snickers Cinnamon Bun 2021 review will clue you in on how new flavor compares to the OG version.

Snickers Cinnamon Bun officially hit Walmart shelves in October — just in time for all your fall parties and trick-or-treating. The latest variety joins a lineup of Snickers innovations released this year, such as Snickers Almond Brownie, which dropped in April 2021. The cinnamon bun-inspired flavor will pair perfectly with all your other special treats this season — like the PSL — and the best part is, there’s absolutely no baking required.

So, what’s actually in a Snickers Cinnamon Bun? It features a nougat filling that’s flavored like cinnamon buns, which is the main difference from a classic Snickers bar. The rest of the bar, however, will have a familiar taste: nougat filling mixed with peanuts, covered with caramel, and finished off with a milk chocolate exterior.

To see how the new flavor compares to the OG, Elite Daily News Editor Collette Reitz tried the Snickers Cinnamon Bun, and she noticed that it has a slightly different scent from the classic. “When you first smell it, it’s chocolate forward with a hint of cinnamon,” she says.

On first bite, Reitz says the “chocolate, nuts, and nougat come through right away, but you can tell it’s not a regular snickers,” adding that the “cinnamon gets a little stronger as you keep eating.”

According to Reitz, the new Snickers flavor isn’t a total replica of the fall baked good: “You likely wouldn’t guess it’s a cinnamon roll flavor if you didn’t know.” However, she shares that once you get to the nougat of the Snickers Cinnamon Bun, it’ll remind you of “when you get the sticky, gooey cinnamon-sugar center" of a cinnamon roll.

Overall, Reitz calls the cinnamon bun-inspired offering a “super tasty take” on a Snickers bar. She adds that if you were to try out the new flavor in a side-by-side comparison with a classic Snickers bar, you could “probably detect even more of a contrast between the two” — certainly making it worth a try for OG Snickers fans.

You can get a taste of the fall-inspired goodness for yourself by heading to Walmart, where Snickers Cinnamon Bun is available for a limited time in single 1.5-ounce bars for 98 cents. You can also purchase a 24-count box of single bars on Walmart.com if you really dig the new flavor.

