You Can Play Wordle More Than Just Once A Day With These Similar Games

By now you’ve probably seen the little green, yellow, and gray squares popping up on your Twitter timeline that share spoil-free Wordle results. Created by Josh Wardle, the daily word guessing game has quickly captivated users with its simple website design and easy rules. But there is a downside. Unlike most online games, Wordle limits users to one puzzle a day. Some might consider this one-word limit a good thing, as it won’t take up too much of your day, but if you’re looking for more fun, here are sites with games like Wordle that won’t limit your playtime.

Wordle was created with only two users in mind: Wardle and his partner who loves word games. So, lots of features were originally left out of the website’s design, like the ability to guess more than one word a day. However, this simple rule is what Wardle believes to be what brings players in. “It’s something that encourages you to spend three minutes a day,” he said in a Jan. 3 interview with The New York Times. “And that’s it. Like, it doesn’t want any more of your time than that.”

Once you guess the Wordle of the day, here are five sites where you can play Wordle-like games all day long as you wait for the next Wordle.

Word Master

Keep the word guessing going with Word Master. The exact same rules apply as Wordle: you have six tries to guess the five-letter word. But you’re able to guess more than one word each day for free online, so it’s the perfect place to scratch that Wordle itch.

Hello Wordl

Hello Wordl

Similar in both its spelling and website design, Hello Wordl is accessible for free online. The makers of the website even credit the game to Wordle on its website: “Hello Wordl is a remake of the word game Wordle, which I think is based on the TV show Lingo.”

Users follow the same rules as Wordle and try to guess the word in six tries. And players even have the ability to change the number of letters in the word they are trying to guess. If you’re looking for even more challenge in your Wordles, that’s what Hello Wordl was made for.

Online Lingo

Online Lingo/Coko Games

Online Lingo is yet another free word game to play that won’t limit the amount of time you spend on the game. This interface allows users to choose from either a five or six-letter word to guess. One nifty feature of the game is that it gives users the first letter of the word and then leaves you to figure out the rest. However, things can get a bit tricky as Online Lingo does not gray out the letters that aren’t in the word, so make sure to pay extra attention.

Kitty Letter

Cat lovers, unite! Kitty Letter is a free app that is accessible for Android and iOS users. Unlike Wordle, Kitty Letter gives players a set of letters from which players have to create words. Every word created, in turn, creates an army of cats. The bigger the word, the bigger army of cats! The objective of the game is to continue to build an army of cats that keeps your defenses (aka home) safe from your opponents’ cat army. If your home is bombarded with enemy cats, it’s game over —but is it really though?

Available for download for both Android and iOS.

SpellTower

SpellTower adds a unique combination to the Wordle craze as the app adds Jenga-like qualities to its puzzles. The app is available for free for all smartphone users. The objective is to develop words off adjacent letters by sliding your finger across the letter tiles. Similar to games like Candy Crush, where candy tiles disappear after combining three in a row, each word created in SpellTower also sends a tower of letters falling off the screen, which allows for new letters and words to be formed.

SpellTower is available for free for Android and iOS users.