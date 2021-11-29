Score A Free Coffee Every Week In December From Sheetz

Fridays just got a little bit sweeter, thanks to a festive deal from Sheetz. The convenience store chain is bringing back its holiday coffee program all December long, which means you can score a free coffee every week and end the year on a high note. Here’s what you need to know about Sheetz’s free coffee December 2021 deal.

December is about to go from TGIF to TGIFCF (thank goodness it’s free coffee Friday). From Dec. 3, 2021 to Jan. 6, 2022, My Sheetz’s Rewards members can grab a free cup of holiday cheer with this seasonal coffee deal from Sheetz. Every Friday, an offer for either a free self-serve coffee or Cup’occino will be added to your My Sheetz Rewards account, and it’ll be redeemable for one week. Make sure to take advantage of the promotion when you can, because if the deal isn’t redeemed within the week, it will be replaced by a new weekly offer. Not a Rewards member? Don’t worry— sign up for the rewards program at any point during the promotional period on the mobile app and start redeeming your free coffee ASAP.

As mentioned, the deal goes live every Friday, but you can get your free Sheetz coffee any day of the week. Reward yourself with a free self-serve coffee on Friday for making it through the week, or inspire some Monday motivation with a complimentary Cup’occino before heading to work.

Courtesy of Sheetz

If you didn’t know, Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, both fall on a Friday this year. Luckily for you, though, you won’t have to work around any holiday closings to get your coffee fill, because Sheetz is open all day, every day. Sounds like a holiday miracle if I’ve ever heard one.

Before adding Sheetz to part of your weekly routine, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.