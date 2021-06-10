Shake Shack’s Tropical Pride Shake Is Topped With Rainbow Glitter

Shake Shack is celebrating Pride Month with a sip that benefits a good cause. The tropical-flavored shake features a freshly designed Pride logo on the cup and a topping of rainbow glitter. TBH, Shake Shack’s Pride 2021 Shake almost looks too good to drink. Here’s everything you need to know about the festive dessert that also does good.

Shake Shack announced its Pride Month campaign, UNSHAKEABLE, on May 25, which is all about supporting the chain’s LGBTQ+ employees and communities. As part of that effort, there’s the Pride Shake, which costs $6.29 (pricing may vary by location), and is available through June 30. Before we get into all the tasty flavors, you’ll be happy to know when you buy a Pride Shake, 5% of the proceeds will go toward The Trevor Project — an organization for LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention. Per the brand, Shake Shack will a minimum of $50,000 to the organization’s “Here” campaign, which is raising funds to serve an additional 100,000 LGBTQ+ youths in crisis.

The shake is available �at all Shake Shack locations (except for airport, stadium, and ballpark stores), and it features a mix of tropical fruit flavors. Shake Shack describes its Pride Shake as a strawberry and blackberry frozen custard blend that’s topped with a mix of mango and passion fruit. Of course, it wouldn’t be a shake without the whip, and this drinkable dessert comes with whipped cream and a generous sprinkling of rainbow glitter. You can use Shake Shack’s store locator to find a store near you to snag the limited-time sip.

Courtesy Shake Shack

The Pride Shake cup itself also features a special nod to Pride Month — a rainbow Shake Shack logo. Inspired by the 2018 redesign of the Pride flag, Shake Shack’s special burger logo includes the original rainbow, black and brown shades representing LGBTQ+ people of color, and light pink and blue to represent the trans community.

To develop the campaign and logo, Shake Shack’s internal design team worked together with its Employee Resource Group, HEROIQ+, which stands for Helping to Educate Regarding Orientation, Identity & Queerness+ and is dedicated to education on orientation, identity, and queerness. Shake Shack also brought together queer artists, employees, non-profit partners, and freelancers to bring the campaign to life, showcasing photography from Jessie YuChen and illustrations from Chi Nwosu.

With plenty going on at Shake Shake this June, you don’t want to miss out on the Pride Shake, and when you go, remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.