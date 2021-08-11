New Galaxy Buds 2 Come With A Lower Price, But They Don’t Skimp On The Features

Samsung announced a slew of new devices and wearables at its Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and audiophiles have something to really be hype about. The tech company unveiled its newest model of wireless headphones, Galaxy Buds 2, at what it calls its “most accessible price point.” The latest earbuds in the Galaxy Buds line feature major updates that’ll improve your listening experience without the hefty price tag you might be used to — and they’re available in four stylish colors. To get you updated on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price, colors, release date, and all the features packed in the headphones, here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung shared details of its new Galaxy Buds 2 on Wednesday, along with two new smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. Galaxy Buds first launching in February 2019, an the Galaxy Buds 2 are the sixth iteration of the the wireless headphones in the Buds line. They feature a slew of upgrades compared to first generation Galaxy Buds, and they’re designed for comfort so that you can wear them all day. Just like classic Galaxy Buds, you can pair your Galaxy Buds 2 with your Galaxy smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch. OK, now let’s get into what these Buds are all about.

Price

Galaxy Buds 2 will sell for $149.99 at launch, which Samsung says is the “most accessible price point” in the Buds lineup. For reference, Galaxy Buds Live usually sell for $169.99 and Galaxy Buds Pro usually sell for $199.99.

Colors

Buds are known for their aesthetic hues, and Galaxy Buds 2 are no different. There are four colors to choose from: graphite, white, olive, and lavender. And different from previous Buds, the Galaxy Buds 2 all come with white matte cases with color inside on and on the Buds.

Courtesy of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Sound

Galaxy Buds 2 follow Samsung’s audio legacy with two-way speakers for optimal listening that includes clear high notes and a deep bass. When you’re looking to block background noises, you can turn on the Active Noise Cancellation. If you want to hear some of your surroundings, there’s an Ambient Sound levels feature with three adjustments to find your prefect balance. When it comes to being heard, there’s a new machine learning-based feature (and three microphones) that’ll filter out background noises so that your voice will be even clearer than before while you’re on calls.

Design

Galaxy Buds 2 are both the smallest and lightest model of earbuds in Samsung’s lineup. According to Samsung, they’re 15% smaller and 20% lighter than other Buds. They also feature a curved design just like OG Galaxy Buds that helps to improve sound quality and shield agains wind noise. For even better fit, Samsung has created an “Earbud fit test” that you can take in the Galaxy Wearable app, and there are three sizes of soft, flexible tips to choose from.

Courtesy of Samsung

Release Date

You can buy a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at stores and Samsung’s website beginning Aug. 27. Now, it’s just time to decide which color you’ll get.