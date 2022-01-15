The 2022 Puppy Bowl Lineup Is Here With 118 New Pooches To Love

It’s almost time to watch the cutest pups duke it out in your fave fluff-filled sport. The Puppy Bowl is heading to your screen so soon, and you can get a preview of the contestants ahead of the game. Here’s everything you should know about the Puppy Bowl 2022, including the lineup of pups and how to watch the show on gameday.

Discovery and Animal Planet announced the 18th annual Puppy Bowl will go down on Sunday, Feb. 13. The animal sports competition is bringing more puppies and highlighting more shelters to encourage people to adopt for the Puppy Bowl XVIII. As always, you’ll watch as Team Ruff and Team Fluff compete for the CHEWY “Lombarky” trophy at the GEICO stadium, but 2022’s lineup includes 118 adoptable puppies from a total of 67 shelters and rescues from across 33 states — a number that’s bigger than ever.

Without further ado, here are the barking good deets ahead of the Puppy Bowl.

Lineup:

With 118 pups (57 in the starting lineup and more to come throughout the game) across Team Ruff and Team Fluff, there’s no shortage of puppies to love. With more pups on the field than 2021, you’ll want to know the canine competitors you’re rooting for on Team Ruff and Team Fluff.

Here’s a preview of just a few of the paw-dorable faces you can expect to see. On Team Ruff, sporting the iconic “Tail Mary Tangerine” bandana, you’ll watch Hoku, an American Staffordshire Terrier and Catahoula Leopard mix from Maui Humane Society, the Puppy Bowl’s first Hawaiian pup.

Then there’s Pongo, a deaf Dalmatian from Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy, Virginia:

And Tayce, a Siberian Husky and Chihuahua mix from Ariana Grande’s Orange Twins Rescue, which she started with her choreographers and creative directors Scott and Brian Nicholson.

Sporting Team Fluff’s “Bark Blue” bandana colors are some other special pups. First, there’s Benny, a wheelchair-bound Labradoodle from Smyrna, Georgia’s, rescue Bosley’s Place:

Birch, who appears to be a Chihuahua mix, is also competing and hails from the Louisiana-based rescue, Ninna’s Road To Rescue.

Plus, there’s Squeak from St. Cloud, Florida-based rescue Florida Little Dog Rescue:

You can see the full Puppy Bowl lineup here. In non-pup news, Dan Schachner will return for his 11th year as the official Puppy Bowl Ruff-eree, and commentators Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks will keep you in the know as the game goes on.

How To Watch:

To watch the show, you can tune in a couple of ways. The three-hour Puppy Bowl XVIII will be available to stream on discovery+, or you can watch it on Animal Planet on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET.

The Pre-Game Show:

If you want to watch the Puppy Bowl XVIII Pre-Game Show, you can find it exclusively on discovery+ and Animal Planet at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on Feb. 13. The Pre-Game Show will feature sportscasters Sheena Inu, Rodt Weiler, and James Hound and reports from Mini Pinscher and Greta Dane ahead of the game. Plus, it’ll include a DNA analysis from the Wisdom Panel dog DNA test in a special Players Report and a catch-up with past puppy players.

More Puppy Fun:

Those who can’t get enough of the cuteness can watch a livestream on Animal Planet’s TikTok account on Sunday, Feb. 13, which will feature an adorable pre-game puppy scrimmage.

You can also cheer on Team Ruff or Team Fluff by using Puppy Bowl GIFs from the custom GIF sticker pack on social media platforms. Don’t forget to tune in on Feb. 13 for the cutest game of all.