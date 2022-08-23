Score A Free Potbelly Sandwich With This Clutch 1-Day Deal

Back-to-school season can be hectic AF, so busy that sometimes you might even forget about lunch. Thankfully, Potbelly has a new promo that’ll have you planning your day around a toasty sandwich. Potbelly's Back To School BOGO deal on Aug. 23 is a one-day offer that will get you two of your favorite sandwiches for the price of one. As every back-to-school commercial you’ve ever seen has said, “it’s time to fall into savings.” Here’s how to score your free meal.

TBH, the stress of new classes or juggling a job with your schedule is enough to make going back to your regular routine seem nearly impossible. I’m not saying that a clutch deal on sammies will totally turn your day around, but it will help you stave off hanger — and for cheap. Potbelly’s BOGO deal will get you a free Original-sized sandwich with the purchase of an Original-sized sandwich, and your bites will get delivered straight to your doorstep (love when a deal comes to you!). There are plenty of sandwich varieties to choose from depending on your preferences, including meaty options like Steakhouse Beef and vegetarian offerings like Veggie Melt, so your “one for now and one for later” don’t have to be the exact same.

Potbelly’s BOGO deal is available across the country exclusively on Tuesday, Aug. 23 when you order online at potbelly.com or through the Potbelly app, which you can download on the App Store or Google Play. Simply use the promo code “BOGO” when you check out. BTW, if it’s your first time downloading the app and signing up for a Potbelly Perks reward account, you’ll get another free sandwich after you’ve completed your first order of at least $5, and you can totally continue to rack up more points for even more freebies after.

Since back-to-school season means plenty of gatherings and parties, Potbelly is also offering a 10% off deal on any catering purchase $100 or more when you order through the brand’s app or website. You’ll need to use the promo code “SCHOOL” when you check out, and the deal runs from Wednesday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 9.

The BOGO deal is only good on Aug. 23, though, so make sure to pencil in a Potbelly lunch or dinner sesh between all those classes — and remember, it’ll come to you, so just tap in your order and wait for the BOGO sandwich goodness.