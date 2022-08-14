McDonald's Back-To-School Week Features A Tasty New Deal Every Day

Back to school season is all about saying goodbye to summer and preparing to hit the books — or whatever else you’ve got planned this fall. Thankfully, you can snag some discounted bites and sips at the Golden Arches in August to help you transition into colder weather and busier days. Get ready to chow down on some classics, because McDonald’s Syllabus Week deals includes $1 McChickens, discounted McNuggets, and many more can’t-miss deals.

McDonald’s is making it easier for fast-food lovers to transition back into the schooltime with its week of syllabus-themed food deals, which run for four full days beginning Monday, Aug. 15 through Thursday, Aug. 18. After all, the fast food chain has a whole slew of fan-favorites you can snag for cheap during the week, from breakfast eats like a Sausage McGriddle (paired with an energizing cup of joe, of course) to afternoon and late-night bites like a Big Mac with fries. To help you plan how you’ll celebrate the start of back to school season at the Golden Arches, here’s a look at the daily discounts available during Syllabus Week.

Monday, Aug. 15: $1.01 McChicken

Tuesday, Aug. 16: $2.01 Chicken or Sausage McGriddle and a Large Coffee

Wednesday, Aug. 17: $3.01: 10 McNuggets

Thursday, Aug. 18: $4.01 Big Mac and Medium Fries

Courtesy of McDonald's

To take part in Syllabus Week, you’ll need to download the McDonald’s app, since the offers are exclusively available on the app. BTW, you don’t need to be a student to snag the deals. If you redeem all four offers during Syllabus Week, you’ll get a Perfect Attendance Bonus that’ll reward you with double the MyMcDonald’s Rewards bonus points on a single order from Aug. 23 through Aug. 31.

In case you need a refresher on MyMcDonald’s Rewards, you usually receive 100 points for every dollar you spend on eligible menu items at McDonald’s, and you can start redeeming rewards once you’ve racked up 1,500 points. Some free food you can get your hands on include a McChicken, Hash Browns, and a Vanilla Cone — so basically all the classics. It’s about to be a tasty start to back to school season with McDonald’s Syllabus Week officially kicking off on Monday, Aug. 15.