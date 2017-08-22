Paul Ryan On Trump's Charlottesville Response: He "Messed Up"
President Donald Trump has been no stranger to criticism from Republicans since he began commenting on the nature of white supremacist protests in Virginia. The latest criticism from a fellow GOP member, however, came from a unique source: the speaker of the house. On Monday night, Aug. 21, Rep. Paul Ryan said Trump "messed up" his Charlottesville response.
The speaker told a crown of his constituents,
Ryan made these remarks during a town hall meeting in his native Wisconsin, which was aired by CNN. The speaker was prompted to comment on Trump's response to Charlottesville after a member of the audience asked whether he would specifically condemn Trump's words, the way other Republican congressmen have.
Ryan had already commented on the protests themselves and specifically singled-out white supremacy as a "scourge" on the day the Charlottesville protests erupted.
In addition, the speaker also released a statement on Monday morning insisting there will be no tolerance of "hateful ideology." The statement read,
Our hearts are with today's victims. White supremacy is a scourge. This hate and its terrorism must be confronted and defeated.— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 12, 2017
However, the key difference between Ryan's previous statements and his comments during the town hall on Monday night was a direct comment on how exactly he believes Trump went wrong when he spoke about Charlottesville.
Clearly, some people thought his criticism of white supremacy was lacking if it didn't also include a critique of Trump.