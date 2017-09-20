Tweets About Melania Trump's UN Speech On Bullying Are So Harsh

At a luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the United Nations general assembly, the country's first lady gave a speech about the welfare of children that is garnering considerable backlash. Melania Trump's U.N. speech condemning bullying has stirred an onslaught of people calling hypocrisy on social media. The tweets about Trump's U.N. speech certainly don't hold back.

The speech, portions of which were released early, was seen a chance for the first lady to validate and clarify her own campaign against childhood bullying. The campaign was announced in November of 2016, but has been all but stagnant since its inception, drawing criticism and raised eyebrows from many corners. People have accused the Trump family of hypocrisy given that the president's own record shows a disturbing trend of bullying remarks both online and off.

Mrs. Trump endured scorching criticism as her condemnation of bullying came just hours after her husband, in an inflammatory U.N. speech, spoke disrespectfully of multiple world leaders, even calling North Korea's leader a name.

Aside from his comments about and to women (which are too numerous to list here), the president has mocked reporters, people with disabilities, and service members. Regular Twitter tirades leave a laundry list of names in their wake, including, oh, world leaders, political opponents, highly respected FBI directors, members of his own party, most mainstream news outlets and reporters, and generally anyone who criticizes him.

So when his wife addressed the spouses of foreign leaders at the U.N. on Wednesday, people were all over the irony in her words. In regards to influencing children, she said,

As adults we are not merely responsible, we are accountable. I hope you will join me in recommitting ourselves to teaching the next generation to lead and honor the golden rule, do unto others as you would have do unto you. Which is paramount in today's society, and my focus as first lady. It reminds our generation's moral imperative to take responsibility for what our children learn.

Trump called on foreign leaders to serve as role models, stressing "kindness, mindfulness, integrity and leadership."

It didn't take long for the Twitter backlash to begin.

This sampling gives a sense of what social media users thought about her speech.

"We must teach our children to be good stewards... Do unto others as you would have them do unto you"



-Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/33S8jeodGP — Kelly Fox (@Bortlandia) September 20, 2017

When the first lady invoked the golden rule, it was met with a virtual mix of applause and laughter (mostly laughter). While some praised Trump for bringing attention to the issue on the world stage, many more people laughed off the fact that she would preach equal treatment when her husband has such an established pattern of treating others poorly.

Didn't her husband just call North Korea's leader out of his name? Am I tripping? 😒https://t.co/SDPA7JIhdc — Her Heauxness 👑 (@GodsGuttersnipe) September 20, 2017

Others focused on the fact that FLOTUS' timing was unfortunate given that her husband, just a day ago, threatened North Korea's leader.

Melania Trump to give anti-bullying speech at The UN, right after the anti-sexual assault speech by Camille Cosby. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 20, 2017

Users also made jokes aplenty, comparing Trump's speech to the fiery statement made by Bill Cosby's wife Camille following his mistrial, the insinuation being that neither of them stood up to the inappropriate actions and behaviors of their husbands.

Nice to know Melania has a sense of humor https://t.co/6CaZX7H4xP — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) September 20, 2017

Some people apparently even thought the first lady's speech was so off base that it was made in jest.

Listening to Melania Trump speak at the UN about the importance of modeling leadership qualities to young children. pic.twitter.com/U7y9fwsGVC — Sybill Trelawney (@SybilT2) September 20, 2017

One user compared Trump's speech to the actor famous for embodying outrageous, caricatural fictional characters.

Melania Trumps anti-bullying speech at the UN is my favorite Sacha Baron Cohen character yet! — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 20, 2017

Some also called on Trump to give her words of wisdom to her husband -- though it seemed people were serious about that.

Melania's speech at the UN has to be a joke. HAS TO BE! She CANNOT be serious. Melanie, go home and give this speech to your HUSBAND!!! — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) September 20, 2017

More than anything, people latched on to how Trump made no mention or acknowledgment of her husband's own actions.

Melania Trump tells UN leaders to watch out for what children see online.



Not mentioned: her husband's Twitter. https://t.co/kcYdXRj31u — Marina Fang (@marinafang) September 20, 2017

The photo of John Kelly appearing to cover his face during President Trump's speech at the U.N. that went viral became the butt of more jokes.

real shot of john kelly's reaction to melania trump's "anti-bullying" UN speech. https://t.co/ZjR6RSO4Vy pic.twitter.com/vdD526ST1T — Emma Sarran Webster (@emmawebsta) September 20, 2017

Some tweets suggested that the first lady's remarks were "tone deaf," an understandably sentiment given the comments made just a day prior.

#cnn #msnbc Could Melania Trump be any more tone deaf and hypocritical speaking at the UN against bullying? Wonder where she gets it? — GMoney (@BBerryman) September 20, 2017

A former senior advisor to President Barack Obama even weighed in.

Is there a presidential exemption?https://t.co/M5a17090Kw — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 20, 2017

To be fair, the issue of childhood wellbeing, bullying, and safety, in particular, is a noble cause to take up. ABC reports that Trump said she'll be reaching out to other leaders in the coming months for guidance to move her anti-bullying campaign forward.