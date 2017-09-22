Tweets About John McCain's Obamacare Repeal Vote Because He's Doing Amazing, Sweetie

On Friday, Sept. 22, after days that felt like weeks with no official word, the Republica senator from Arizona, John McCain, announced he would vote against the Graham-Cassidy health care proposal. The Graham-Cassidy Amendment is the Republican's latest attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA, aka Obamacare). With McCain's "no" vote, the bill appears to be dead on arrival in the Senate, with basically no chances of getting through, and tweets about McCain's Obamacare repeal vote prove people are happy about that.

The Graham-Cassidy Amendment comes from Senators Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham. It's the GOP's latest push for repealing and replacing Obamacare -- and it's likely their last legitimate push for it for the time being. There's a deadline of Sept. 30 for them to pass a health care bill with a 51-vote majority. After Sept. 30, they'll need at least 60 votes -- which would mean getting Democrats to vote for it, which is a very, very, very slim shot.

This proposal from Graham and Cassidy would do several things, including eliminating the Medicaid expansion and getting rid of cost-sharing subsidies, tax credits, and the individual and employer mandate. It would also take away protections for pre-existing conditions, so states could decide if they'd let insurers charge more for people with pre-existing conditions. Those are all a whole lot of words to say "it would be bad for a lot of people." Graham-Cassidy has been widely panned by health organizations, including the American Medical Association (AMA), the American Health Insurance Programs, the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, AARP, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, NARAL Pro-Choice America, the American Psychiatric Association, and others.

McCain's disapproval, however, derives more from the lack of legitimate procedural process in getting this bill through than the potential personal, financial, and medical effects of it. This is similar reasoning to his vote against the Republicans' July "skinny repeal" health care proposal. McCain said in a statement about his Graham-Cassidy vote on Friday,

Health care reform legislation ought to be the product of regular order in the Senate.

You can see the full statement here:

I cannot in good conscience vote for Graham-Cassidy. A bill impacting so many lives deserves a bipartisan approach. https://t.co/2sDjhw6Era pic.twitter.com/30OWezQpLg — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) September 22, 2017

McCain added in his statement that he "cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal." He said,

I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats and have not yet really tried ... I take no pleasure in announcing my opposition.

The senator explained that Graham and Cassidy are his "dear friends," and he knows they're acting "consistently with their beliefs and sense of what is best for the country." Still, McCain would vote against it because he's working with his own beliefs and sense of what is best for the country.

The Republicans have 52 people in the Senate. With McCain voting against the bill -- as well as Senator Rand Paul, who already announced his vote, the prospects are bad for the success of the newest repeal and replace bill. Added to McCain and Paul's definite "no" votes, there are possible "nos" from Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, who voted against previous iterations of repeal and replace.

McCain's announcement brought people to Twitter to cheer him on and thank him for his vote.

Thank you John McCain for being a voice of reason, compassion, and integrity; something that is nonexistent among the GOP.#GrahamCassidy — Jeeniya (@jeeniya90) September 22, 2017

Waiting for Graham to respond like pic.twitter.com/iO0P87fgZn — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 22, 2017

Politics aside, John McCain has fought for this nation & our citizens in more ways than one. He shines as the only hope in a corrupt GOP. — Simar (@sahluwal) September 22, 2017

John McCain is a great man of conscience and bravery. Thank you for standing up for me and everyone else with a preexisting condition. — Travis Owen (@742051Owen) September 22, 2017

TO SENATOR JOHN McCAIN:



👏🙌👍😀🤣😎😄 pic.twitter.com/uiAsM4Ekys — MARTY COUNCELBAUM (@WALSTGUY) September 22, 2017

John McCain just saved your health insurance, again. — Alternative NOAA (@altNOAA) September 22, 2017

Graham: Vote yes for my bill, its great!



Cassidy: Vote for our bill, its great!



Trump: Vote for our bill, its great!



John McCain: pic.twitter.com/vxetDnePXg — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) September 22, 2017

Thank you John McCain @SenJohnMcCain You very possibly just saved my sons life! Tears! Gratitude! — MargeSimpson27 (@cindypope) September 22, 2017

If revenge is a dish best served cold, John McCain just served Donald Trump a face full of ice. pic.twitter.com/PNk0PofZON — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) September 22, 2017

Shoutout to John McCain - a lot more important shit going on in the world than supreme, jordan, Apple releases y'all. — Sleepy Yete (@Sleepy_Yete) September 22, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel, who has been vocal about his disapproval of this bill, also thanks McCain.

Thank you @SenJohnMcCain for being a hero again and again and now AGAIN — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 22, 2017

Given that McCain's vote on the "skinny repeal" was even more dramatic than this reveal, some took to Twitter to groan at the senator's theatrics.

Two things I'm tired of:

1. The dramatic spectacle of these terrifying health care votes

2. Cheering for John McCain https://t.co/vsneCILV18 — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) September 22, 2017

John McCain is a drama queen and I'm not going to fawn over him for taking weeks to do what every sensible person already did. — Rebecca Watson (@rebeccawatson) September 22, 2017

Im glad John McCain is going to vote no.



Im kind of sad that someone not wanting millions of people to die qualifies them as a hero. — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) September 22, 2017

And on the other side of the line, many Republicans complained that McCain was acting more like a Democrat than a Republican.

John McCain needs to declare himself a democrat. He doesn't care about republican values. What a liar. — United for Trump (@political_girl2) September 22, 2017

John McCain is vile! He is not about representing the people of Arizona or his country but is on a mission to destroy Potus Trump. Loser😣 — Elder Lansing (@ElderLansing) September 22, 2017

John McCain Traitor personified. He will vote against anything not Democrat.He wants Democrats to repair Obamacare.Cant be done — Doug Lewis (@umpire43) September 22, 2017

John McCain is a pain. Will vote to keep Obamacare (again). #DrainTheSwamp #NoMoreRINOs — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) September 22, 2017

John McCain is the most effective Democrat in the Senate, and he’s a Republican. — Joey Mannarino (@Realjmannarino) September 22, 2017

John McCain spent 5 years as a POW. He's gone through tough shit.



I don't think he gives a flying fuck about how Trump supporters view him. — (((Alex Joshua))) (@_alexjoshua) September 22, 2017

Meanwhile, lots of people are itching to see President Donald Trump's reaction to this news.

I look forward to the president's measured response to John McCain's decision. As we know, rallies are historically where he's most subdued. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) September 22, 2017

John McCain is going to be the subject of #DotardTrump’s great sundowning event, which should begin on a twitter feed near you soon. — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) September 22, 2017

John McCain stood up for the people he was elected to represent, not Trump's ego. Which means Trump meltdown in 3... 2... 1.... — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) September 22, 2017

BREAKING: Dotard Trump to give John McCain a stern tweeting to — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 22, 2017

I'm standing by for that response, too. I'm sure it will be totally normal and not-at-all unhinged.