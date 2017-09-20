Video Of Jimmy Kimmel Blasting Senator Cassidy On Health Care Goes Viral
After six minutes-plus of monologue on Tuesday, Sept. 19, dedicated to health care policy during the taping of his nightly show, a video of Jimmy Kimmel blasting Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) has gone viral. In the widely-shared video, Kimmel takes issue with Cassidy over the senator's introduction of the latest GOP effort to overhaul Obamacare. The bill being used to achieve that effort, Kimmel says, proves Cassidy "lied" on national television.
Kimmel was later much more blunt about his opinion of Cassidy's sponsorship of the bill. The host said,
The "lie" to which Kimmel refers occurred back in May, when Sen. Cassidy appeared on CNN to discuss alternatives for healthcare reform. During that appearance, the senator said any repeal bill that the Senate passes would have to succeed what he called the "Jimmy Kimmel test."
Cassidy told CNN anchor John Berman,
Here's a clip showing Cassidy's May appearance of note:
Cassidy would later go on to tout the merits of the Jimmy Kimmel test in other interviews, including one on Kimmel's show itself. Just days before, Kimmel had been at the center of another viral moment, in which he got emotional while talking about his young son's open heart surgery. During that particular monologue, Kimmel endorsed keeping Obamacare, which at the time had been a subject of priority for the Republican-controlled Congress.
When Cassidy appeared on Kimmel's show, shortly after the House passed a repeal bill, the senator said he agreed that -- as Kimmel put it -- "every American, regardless of income, should be able to get regular checkups, maternity care, etc., all of those things that people who have health care get and need."
Now, months later in September, Kimmel has come out strongly against Graham-Cassidy, the repeal bill recently introduced by Cassidy and fellow Republican Lindsey Graham, which Kimmel says betrays what Cassidy told him in May. He said,
Here's Kimmel's full monologue on health care from Tuesday night, Sept. 19:
If you too are disappointed in Sen @BillCassidy #GrahamCassidy let them know it - call (202) 224-3121 pic.twitter.com/eswlh6BaoV— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 20, 2017
For that monologue, Kimmel faced skepticism from critics who questioned -- among other things -- whether a discussion about complicated health care policy should be taking place on a late night show.
Jimmy Kimmel is everything that's wrong with America's healthcare debate https://t.co/R4SNsedDMU via @dcexaminer— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) September 20, 2017
This is exactly how our Founders envisioned major legislation being shaped... by rich comedians dictating what the poor should get for free. https://t.co/Erop5oUBJd— John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) September 20, 2017
Kimmel anticipated that criticism before it even came. During the monologue, he said,
The host later added,
Republican senators in support of Graham-Cassidy are looking to pass the bill before Sept. 30, at which point the deadline for repeal Obamacare via a 50-vote threshold ends.