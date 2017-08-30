Ivanka Trump's Equal Pay Stance On Obama Plan Has People Shocked

Our resident #feminist in the White House is once again making waves for a perceived failure to actually, ya know, support women. The Trump administration is stopping an Obama administration policy that's supposed to help transparency in pay -- and Ivanka Trump supports stopping this equal pay measure. So here we are again, still somehow disappointed in Trump's lack of support for gender equality.

The news of Trump's equal pay measure stance came out on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 29. Trump told the Wall Street Journal in a statement,

Ultimately, while I believe the intention was good and agree that pay transparency is important, the proposed policy would not yield the intended results. We look forward to continuing to work with EEOC, OMB, Congress and all relevant stakeholders on robust policies aimed at eliminating the gender wage gap.

The policy from Barack Obama said that business owners had to report to the government what they're paying their employees, including information on the employees' gender, race, and ethnicity. So basically, the government wanted to collect this information to see if equal pay is happening or if there is apparent discrimination in pay. This would all be super helpful in the effort to close pay gaps.

As the self-claimed Empowerer of Women in the White House, one might think Trump would be in favor of these efforts. Well, one thought wrong.

And let's be real, at this point, who's actually shocked? Time and time again, Trump has come up short on supporting work in the White House that would help women... or the LGBTQ+ community... or the environment.

"He will fight for equal pay for equal work, and I will fight for this too, right alongside him." - Ivanka Trump at the RNC, July 21, 2016 https://t.co/9MSbNmHHxo — Erin Brr, sir (@erinscafe) August 30, 2017

Whenever someone says Ivanka is an advocate for working women - remember this. EVERYONE in the Trump WH is complicit in attacking equal pay. https://t.co/CGUQv3mFVc — UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) August 30, 2017

For those that continue to pretend that Ivanka and Jared are in some way progressive or fighting for things like...equal pay measures. https://t.co/sW7vzTq5kX — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 30, 2017

For the last (probably not) time: Ivanka is not the "moderating force" in the White House. https://t.co/bayoRWEueL via @EmilyRPeck — Marina Fang (@marinafang) August 30, 2017

Ivanka says equal pay for women is an important goal for her, yet she's against this rule that would provide data on the gender wage gap. pic.twitter.com/2UZ3b3DIJc — Heather (@hlconover) August 30, 2017

So they've determined this doesn't help us get to equal pay, but their only solution is an empty Ivanka promise that they're working on it? https://t.co/dMgQgr4xDu — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) August 30, 2017

The announcement about stopping the policy says that they're doing it because it puts too much work on businesses. Trump's statement says that they're gonna figure something out to stop this whole gender pay gap thing. We'll see how much we can actually trust that.