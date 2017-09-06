Cher's Dreamer "Keep Your Eyes Open" Tweet Is Everything

If there's anything 2017 has taught us, it's that one should never come for the goddess. And by the goddess, I mean Cher. The 71-year-old singer and actress proved that on Tuesday, Sept. 5 on Twitter when someone criticized Cher's tweet about Dreamers.

Throughout the madness of the 2016 election and subsequent presidential transition, Cher's voice has risen above the rest as a consistent critic of President Donald Trump, who she refers to using the toilet emoji. Cher's Twitter account is written in the same style as your mom's texts the week after you taught her how to use emojis. But maybe less like your mom's texts (I don't know your mom, man), Cher's tweets are generally politically tinged, vehemently anti-Trump, and pro-love and acceptance.

So it was no surprise when Cher started tweeting against the Trump administration's plan to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an Obama-era program that protected undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children -- known as "Dreamers" -- from deportation. When the program ends in six months, on Trump's schedule, it's unclear at this point what will happen to those 800,000 Dreamers. On Tuesday, Cher tweeted (and I'm translating this from Cher talk),

Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them‼️I’m Ready 2 Do This & 🙏🏻Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME‼️SANCTUARY — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017

In a since-deleted tweet, one Brenda Webb responded to Cher's tweet, saying,

Sure you will Cher.. I'll believe it when I see it!

To which Cher replied, Bible,

Then keep your eyes open b*tch

NO, FOR REAL. THAT HAPPENED. CHER. CHER! Cher.

what must it feel like to get bodied by Cher pic.twitter.com/DKuRIGW5RS — Emily Hughes 🌙 (@emilyhughes) September 5, 2017

Then keep your eyes open bitch — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017

Cher's "keep your eyes open" tweet has racked up more than 23,000 retweets. With any luck, people are paying attention to the topic Cher was addressing and not just that #iconic phrase. But in case they aren't, Cher had more to add about DACA. After the "SANCTUARY" tweet, Cher tweeted again to say that America "has been our Dreamers' only home!!" She went on to call Trump a "complete coward" for not making the announcement himself and instead having Sessions do his dirty work. Cher gets a lot done in 140 characters.

🇺🇸HAS BEEN OUR DREAMERS ONLY HOME‼️HOW CAN WE THROW THEM INTO THE WILDERNESS.TRUMP IS COMPLETE COWARD🙅‍♂️,WHY DIDNT HE END DACA“HIMSELF”ON 📺 — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017

The Moonstruck actress tweeted again on Tuesday evening, calling out the GOP and saying that Dreamers are "already rock'n the American dream."

WHEN GOP LISTS ALL ATTRIBUTES A PERSON MUST HAVE 2 LIVE IN USA,CHECK EVERY BOX 4 DREAMERS, ‘CAUSE THEY’RE ALREADY ROCK’N THE🇺🇸AMERICAN DREAM — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017

Tell 'em, Cher.