Obama's Chicago Leadership Summit Is Coming, But You Have To Apply For It
Congratulations, you have a chance to spend Halloween with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. Yes, you; you and just about anyone else could be with the Obamas between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 of this year, when a leadership summit hosted by the Obama Foundation happens in Chicago. There's just one catch: you have to apply.
The Obamas are specifically looking for people who are "active in their community, and will bring a unique perspective to share with other attendees." That's the wording used by the summit's official webpage, which contains a link for prospective applicants interested in attending the event.
The application consists of a short series of questions that probe why an applicant is interested in the summit and asks what type of contributions an applicant has made towards his or her own community.
When the actual event begins, it promises to bring together hundreds of leaders from all over for an exchange of ideas on how to fix the world's greatest problems. In a promotional video for the summit, former President Obama said,
The video can be seen below:
The Obama Foundation Summit is just one of a number of projects the former president and first lady are using to stay active after their exit from the White House. Another project is the establishment of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.
On Thursday, Sept. 14, leadership from the Obama Foundation will meet with the public to discuss what purpose the center will serve, the Chicago Tribune reports.
The foundation's CEO, David Simas, told the Tribune,
Meanwhile, former President Obama joined the other four living presidents (Carter, H.W. Bush, Clinton, and W. Bush) for a combined effort called the One America Appeal, which aims at raising money for victims of Hurricane Harvey, which slammed the Gulf Coast.
Former President George W. Bush said of the effort,
Obama's post-presidency activity hasn't just been limited to charitable work, however. The president has made public statements around times when a majority-Republican federal government has threatened to reverse a key policy of his presidential term.
After the House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at repealing Obamacare, for instance, Obama wrote,
Likewise, after President Donald Trump decided to rescind Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals -- the immigration program known as DACA -- Obama responded with another timely statement, writing,
Now Obama will court another group of young people, this time during his foundation's summit in Chicago.