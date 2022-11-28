Thanksgiving is over, Mariah Carey is all over the radio, Hans Gruber has entered Nakatomi Plaza — it’s the holiday season, everybody! And over at the White House, the Bidens know it. On Monday, Nov. 28, first lady Jill Biden unveiled the 2022 White House Christmas decorations, and they’re honestly pretty darn cute.

The official theme of the 2022 decorations is “We The People,” according to a press statement released by the White House. “As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure season after season,” President Joe Biden and the first lady wrote in the 2022 White House Holiday Guide. “For this year’s holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People.” The theme is in line with patriotic themes of years past: In 2021, the theme was “Gifts From the Heart,” reflecting the values that are meant to unify the United States. And in 2020, the last year of Donald Trump’s presidency, the theme was “America the Beautiful.”

No matter the year, though, the decorations are extravagant. The White House decorations this year include 77 Christmas trees through the rooms, over 83,615 holiday lights, and 25 wreaths along the facades of the building. Over 150 volunteers were involved in setting up the decor, which took a week.

And they’re pretty stunning. Personally, I’m very into these hanging “snow” balls, giving the feeling of falling snow to the East Colonnade.

Alex Wong/Getty Images/Getty Images

Ooh, ooh, or these candy-cane stockings hanging over the fireplace in the State Dining Room? Also, don’t overlook the little pop-up version of first dog Commander Biden, who’s about to celebrate his second holiday season in the White House.

Alex Wong/Getty Images/Getty Images

OK, there’s actually a second (third?) Commander around. The Bidens also featured their pup, along with their cat, Willow, in decorations in the White House’s Vermeil Room.

Alex Wong/Getty Images/Getty Images

Do I spy a familiar face...? The holidays are about family and friends, after all, so I think that includes a bromance.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

As someone who is a terrible baker (Nailed It, call me), I’m always impressed by the Gingerbread White House. This year’s version was made with 50 sheets of sugar cookie and gingerbread dough, 100 pounds of sugar-paste icing, 30 pounds of chocolate, and 40 pounds of royal icing. It also includes a gingerbread version of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, where both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were signed.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

According to the press release, the White House expects to have around 50,000 visitors to see the decorations this holiday season. It looks like it’s worth the visit!