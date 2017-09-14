Tweets About Martin Shkreli Going To Jail Are Epic Schadenfreud
Remember Martin Shkreli, the guy who hiked the price of a life-saving AIDS drug by 5,000 percent? Well, he landed himself in jail on Sept. 13 and, honestly, it's really, really hard to feel bad for him. Tweets about Martin Shkreli going to jail demonstrated a whole range of giddy celebration — making the social media site, for one brief moment, a united space.
Shkreli has kinda had the whole jail thing coming for awhile. In August, he was convicted on three counts of fraud, with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. And now, His $5 million bail was revoked on Sept. 13 after he posted a Facebook message offering up money in exchange for a strand of Hillary Clinton's hair. He's currently being held in a federal jail in Brooklyn, awaiting his sentencing on Jan. 16. Shkreli has said that he plans to appeal his conviction.
Given everything that has gone down during and after his trial, I would be highly surprised if that appeal worked out. Incidentally, if you have not yet read the transcript of potential jury member after potential jury member telling the court that they could not be unbiased about Shkreli — do it right now.
A snippet reported by Harper's as follows,
That's fair enough.
Sure, they had search high and low to find a jury who don't hate Martin Shkreli. The sketch artist? Not held to the same standards pic.twitter.com/C94Q7MWtvX— James Harvey (@jamesharveytm) August 4, 2017
Shkreli stood trial and was convicted of charges, but was released on bail. And one would think, given everything that happened, that the former pharmaceutical executive would maybe try to lay low, and not stir up any trouble.
Yeahhhh — nope. Shkreli decided to take the time he had while awaiting sentencing to write a truly bizarre public Facebook message.
The since deleted post read,
Well, turns out that sort of offer just doesn't fly, legally. And (aside from being a totally insane request) it posed an actual threat to Clinton. U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto revoked Shkreli's bond, and, per The Washington Post, said,
His lawyers tried to make the claim that their client was joking. They even blamed Donald Trump for Shkreli's Facebook post, citing, according to Slate, that the president used "political hyperbole” during his campaign and the ex-CEO was just following suit. In a letter to the court his lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, wrote,
That argument didn't work, which is completely unsurprising – especially given the fact that Shkreli posted yet another Facebook post, after his first one, saying,
Lololololol SUCH a good prank, bro.
Meanwhile, Twitter was having a FIELD DAY over the whole thing.
no matter how many times martin shkreli goes to jail it’s always so so good— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 13, 2017
when you hear Martin Shkreli's going back to jail pic.twitter.com/TwuowU7H2t— shauna (@goldengateblond) September 13, 2017
Anytime I see Martin Shkreli trending I assume Trump gave him a cabinet position.— albertina rizzo (@albz) September 13, 2017
Everyone on Twitter seeing Pharma dumbass Martin Shkreli is going to jail. pic.twitter.com/qaHalsXGBs— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) September 13, 2017
Martin Shkreli getting indirectly defeated by Hillary Clinton is giving me great joy.— (((OhNoSheTwitnt))) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 13, 2017
Martin Shkreli $5,000 for a single hair? An entire wig is only like $30. Who would mark up a product like tha....ohhh right.— Stephen Pratt (@TheStephenPratt) September 13, 2017
(Morgan Freeman voice): Martin Shkreli crawled through five football fields worth of shit, but hilariously drowned 3 inches from freedom. https://t.co/9VvmJjXDUz— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 13, 2017
Convict in cell next to Martin Shkreli opens package. Huge hank of hair and a note: "Make a shiv out of this. Have fun. ❤️ Hillary"— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 14, 2017
I dont think Martin Shkreli is going to make many friends in prison with his "I'm a smug jerk' routine.— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 13, 2017
Martin Shkreli learned the hard way. You disrespect the Wu-Tang Clan you go to jail for 45 years... pic.twitter.com/TmFzWNs6aa— ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@heavie) September 3, 2017
September 13, 2017
September 14, 2017
Yup, this is pretty much that scene when the Wicked Witch dies in "The Wizard of Oz." And ding dong, we are all so here for it.