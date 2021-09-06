Ah, babies — what’s better than one bundle of joy? Two bundles of joy, of course! In a Sept. 4 post, U.S. Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their adopted twins, and the new family is absolutely precious. So get ready for some warm fuzzies, because this first photo of Pete and Chasten Buttigieg's twin babies is so cute, it just might give you baby fever.

The Buttigieg couple made the announcement late Saturday morning, after revealing they were in the middle of the adoption process in an Aug. 17 Twitter post. “For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents!” Buttigieg wrote. “The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us,” he added. Now, the secret’s out: The couple has become proud parents of not just one, but two bundles of joy. “Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents,” Buttigieg captioned above the adorable family photo. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family,” he added.

The couple can be seen exchanging visibly excited smiles while holding their newborn children, one of whom is named after Buttigieg’s father, Joseph — a professor at Notre Dame University who died in 2019, the year Buttigieg dove into his presidential campaign with Chasten by his side. It’s clear family means a lot to the couple, and seeing them glow with that new-parent-happiness is so heartwarming. People all over the internet are wishing the new parents well, and the energy is so pure.

Aside from being absolutely adorable, the family is also making history in the United States. With the birth of his children, Buttigieg has become the first openly gay parent to hold a position in the U.S. cabinet, after already being the first out gay person to be confirmed for a cabinet position by the U.S. Senate. So in addition to being an accomplished politician, it looks like Buttigieg is also going to make an amazing father.