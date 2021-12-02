You’ve heard of ugly holiday sweaters, but have you ever heard of ugly holiday cups? This year, Panera is making sure you’re decked out in all the worst holiday gear (in the best way) with a limited-edition collection of ugly holiday cups designed by viral graphic designer extraordinaire, TikToker Emily Zugay. Here’s how you can get your hands on the designs in Panera’s Ugly Holiday Cup 2021 Collection for free.

ICYMI, Emily Zugay is a self-proclaimed graphic designer whose work has caught the attention of over 2 million people on TikTok. She’s made her mark on the social media app by taking the world’s most iconic brand logos and putting her own unique ~spin~ on them. In the past, she’s lended her expertise on some much-needed makeovers for major companies like McDonald’s, Reddit, Adobe, and now Panera. Zugay’s trademark is taking elaborate designs and turning them into something more similar to what your parents used to hang up on the fridge when you’d come home from kindergarten, misspelled words and all.

Hopping on the trend, Panera and the TikToker teamed up to give the holidays a rebrand with a limited-edition Ugly Holiday Cup Collection that features four reusable holiday themed-tumblers designed by Zugay herself. The Ugly Holiday Cup designs include a green cup with snow globes that reads “Spot the difference in EACH snow globe,” a magenta cup covered in Santa’s “raindeer,” a light pink cup that says, “Ho ho ho(t) yummy coffee,” and a blue cup with giant white snowflakes.

Courtesy of Panera

Through 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 6, you can enter for a free chance to win four Emily Zugay originals in ugly cup form at PaneraUglyHolidayCups.com. You must be 18 years or older to enter, there’s no purchase necessary, and you don’t even have to show up in-store to shoot you shot. There will be 125 lucky winners, so you might have better odds than you think. If you really need these cups (and who doesn’t?), make sure you enter because they won’t be sold in stores.

The Ugly Holiday Cup Collection isn’t the only gift Panera is giving coffee lovers this season, because Panera’s Unlimited Coffee Club is letting you give the gift of unlimited coffee to the coffee fiend in your life (or to yourself). When you sign up via the app or the Panera website, you can get two months of unlimited coffee for $15 or three months for $20. Aside from an original Zugay, it’s basically the best gift you could give, TBH.

Whether you give the gift of unlimited coffee to a loved one or decide to treat yourself to some free sips, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before your next Panera visit.