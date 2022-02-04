The *Very Detailed* Fireworks At The Olympic Opening Ceremony Are Truly Wild

It might be the 2022 Winter Olympics, but Beijing has spring on the mind. The opening ceremony kicked off on Feb. 4 with a salute to rebirth. As The Guardian reports, the opening segment was an homage to the life cycle of the dandelion. This included a fireworks display spelling out the word “SPRING” (all caps), fittingly illuminated in green-colored pyrotechnics. Shortly after, dancers held neon green noodle-esque pieces, swaying together like a tall bulb.

Much like a dandelion, the bulb morphed from green into an effervescent white.

Valery Sharifulin/TASS/Getty Images

The opening ceremony was held at Beijing’s National Stadium. USA Today reports the venue was not at full capacity due to pandemic restrictions. Still, several thousand people were in attendance. Of the IRL viewers, USA Today reported only Chinese residents were permitted.

The Winter Olympics faced heightened contention this year. The United States is among several countries, including Australia, Canada, Britain, and Japan, to participate in a “diplomatic boycott” of this year’s games. As reported by The New York Times, the 2022 Olympics are occurring during a background of COVID concerns in China.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will honorarily conclude on Feb. 20 with the closing ceremony. If it’s anything like the opening ceremony, it’s sure to be a spectacle.