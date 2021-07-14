Nestlé’s Fall Cookie Dough Lineup Is Stacked With 4 New Cozy AF Flavors

Pause on your summer bites because Nestlé Toll House will have you thinking about the cozy season. Although autumn doesn’t officially start until Sept. 22, you can ring in fall a little early with some cookie dough flavors based on some classic seasonal treats. IMO, it’s never too soon to start a seasonal snack plan, so you’ll want to know about Nestlé Toll House’s fall 2021 cookie dough flavors before they hit the shelves.

Nestlé unveiled its lineup of fall cookie dough on July 13, and is includes four new bites, a new morsels flavor, and one returning fan-favorite. First up is the new Nestlé Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough, which features a sweet pumpkin and spice-flavored dough with Premier White Morsels, aka vanilla-flavored chips. The second new offering, PB&J Cookie Dough, is a nostalgia-packed option with a sweet and savory combo of peanut butter cookie dough and strawberry-flavored pieces.

Up next, Nestlé’s Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough is sure to bring all those cozy vibes with its cinnamon sugar-flavored dough and cream cheese-flavored pieces. Finally, the last option is perfect for the spooky season is fudge-flavored Trick or Treats Cookie Dough with sprinkles shaped like ghosts and bats.

The break and bake Pumpkin Spice, PB&J, and Trick or Treats Cookie Dough flavors will be sold in 14-ounce packages starting in August 2021. The Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough will be sold in an oblong 16-ounce package. All the treats will sell for around $3 each.

Courtesy of Nestlé Toll House

Also new for autumn is Nestlé Toll House’s Pumpkin Spice Latte-Flavored Morsels & More, an assortment of Premier White Morsels, pumpkin spice-flavored chunks, and mini coffee biscuits perfect for baking or snacking straight out of the bag. You can grab an 8-ounce package of the Pumpkin Spice Latte-Flavored Morsels & More for $3.99, although pricing may vary by location.

If all those cozy flavors weren’t enough, Nestlé Toll House is also bringing back its M&M’s Ghoul’s Mix Sugar Cookie Dough this fall. For a refresher, the Ghoul’s Mix is a sugar cookie dough base with ghost and bat-shaped sprinkles and purple, orange, and green-colored M&M’s. If that sounds too ghoul to be true, you can grab a 14-ounce package of the Halloween bite for $2.99.

Nestlé’s fall cookie dough offerings are only available for a limited time, but you can expect them to be available through October. When heading to get some of Nestlé Toll House’s new fall cookie dough offerings once they hit stores, remember to check the CDC's latest health rules.