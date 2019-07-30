Autumn is coming, whether you're ready for it or not. I know, I know, temporarily saying goodbye to the beaches is tough — but there are tons of things to look forward to with the changing seasons. Just think about the PSLs, cozy flannels, leather jackets, and Halloween-inspired sweets that are on the horizon. Speaking of sweets, a new cookie dough is coming for fall, and it'll inspire you to light a pumpkin-scented candle and start baking. I'm talking about Nestlé Toll House Fall'n Leaves cookie dough, which will reportedly be hitting the shelves soon.

That's right: Nestlé Toll House will be releasing Fall'n Leaves cookie dough in honor of the spooky season, per Brand Eating. Based off of the product's packaging, the cookie dough (which comes ready to bake) will include "100% real" chocolate chips and leaf-shaped sprinkles. Apparently, the sprinkles will be red, orange, yellow, and green in color, similar to actual "fall'n" leaves that'll be in your yard when the temperatures drop. Thanks to those sprinkles, the Fall'n Leaves dough will make the cutest cookies to kick off the season with.

Plus, the packaging is super festive. Based off Walmart's product page for the upcoming dough, the orange package features leaf designs that'll give you total autumn vibes.

Before you head to your local Walmart in pursuit of the dough, there are a few things that you should keep in mind. According to Brand Eating, Fall'n Leaves won't be for sale until the beginning of August 2019. On top of that, only "select retailers" will be selling it, so cross your fingers that you live near one of 'em. Per the publication, some of those retailers will include Kroger, Food Lion, and Meijer (in addition to Walmart). Elite Daily reached out to Nestlé to see exactly where Fall'n Leaves will be sold, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Once the autumn-themed dough becomes available, I wouldn't wait too long to buy it. According to Brand Eating, Fall'n Leaves will only be available for a limited time. The publication also reported that you'll be able to buy a 24-pack for $2.99 — so shop accordingly and prepare for your upcoming fall festivities.

Heck, you could even make Fall'n Leaves cookies and serve them near the pool before summer 2019 comes to a close. Who said rosé and chocolate chips don't mix?

Believe it or not, Nestlé isn't the only company that's already selling fall-themed sweets. Peeps also jumped on the autumn bandwagon with a new line of Halloween Peeps, which are currently available at retailers nationwide. Unlike the Fall'n Leaves cookie dough (which doesn't feature any spooky details), the Peeps Marshmallows are shaped like ghosts, monsters, cats, and pumpkins. Hershey also released a line of Halloween-themed candy that features Reese's Pieces Pumpkins, pumpkin pie-flavored Kit Kats, glow-in-the-dark candy wrappers, and more.

As you can see, there are tons of ways to celebrate the autumn season early. Whether you're hoping to bake fall-inspired cookies, snack on spooky Peeps, or taste pumpkin pie-flavored chocolate, you have plenty of options.