These National Mac & Cheese Day Deals Will Score You Cheesy Freebies

National Mac and Cheese Day is on Wednesday, July 14, which means it’s time to pay tribute to the ultimate comfort food (and hopefully score some mac on the cheap). If you’re a fan of the cheesy pasta, you and your taste buds will be happy to know about all the offers you can score in celebration of the holiday. To start mapping out your stops, check out these National Mac and Cheese Day 2021 Deals on July 14 for some tasty freebies.

You likely don’t have Mac and Cheese Day marked down on your calendar, but it’s a holiday you definitely don’t want to miss out on — especially considering that chains across the country are giving fans so many reasons to chow down on some cheesy goodness. The great thing about macaroni and cheese is that there are so many ways to eat it up. You can cook it from a boxed mix, order it as entree, or add it as a side to your meal. With all the deals coming from your favorite spots to eat the cheesy stuff, you may even be able to have it in multiple forms. To help you decide on how you’ll spend the cheesy day, here are the best deals to take advantage of on July 14.

1. Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company is celebrating National Macaroni and Cheese Day with a special offer on July 14. All Rewards members can score a free small Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with the order of any regular entrée. You can find the offer in the “Rewards” section of your account. If you’re not a Rewards member, you can sign up on the Noodles & Company website. If you need to be enticed, the chain’s fan-favorite Wisconsin Mac & Cheese features cheese sauce, aged cheddars, and elbow macaroni noodles.‌

2. Reser’s Fine Foods

You can win one year of free cheesy goodness from Reser's Fine Foods during its Mac and Cheese sweepstakes. To enter, go to the Main St. Bistro website and enter in your personal information by July 14. If you're one of the winners, you can expect to receive a monthly delivery of a free case of Mac and Cheese for a year. On the website, you’ll also find a $1 off coupon for any 17- to 32-ounce Main St. Bistro product.

3. Fired Pie

Fired Pie is offering customers a BOGO deal on July 14, according to an email from the company to Elite Daily. You can get one free Mac ‘N Cheese dish when you buy one custom Mac ‘N Cheese dish and a drink. The offer is only valid when dining in at Fired Pie, and your free order needs to cost the same or less than your custom mac and cheese. All you’ll need to do is use the codeword “MAC” when ordering.

Courtesy of Fired Pie

4. Kraft

Kraft partnered up with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to release a new macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream for the holiday. The limited-edition dessert is available at Van Leeuwen shops and online beginning July 14, while supplies last. The chilly treat has flavors of Kraft’s iconic Mac & Cheese for a decadent combo.

5. Lean Cuisine

You could win free microwavable mac and cheese dishes during Lean Cuisine’s National Mac and Cheese Day sweepstakes, according to an email to Elite Daily. To enter, all you’ll have to do is follow @leancuisine on Twitter on July 14 and respond to the National Mac and Cheese Day post with #LeanMacandCheesePlease and #sweepstakes. If you win, you’ll get a special Lean Cuisine pack that includes the brand’s Macaroni & Cheese, Cauli’Bowls Mac and Cheese and Oven Fried Chicken with Buffalo-Style Mac & Cheese.

When heading to a restaurant to chow down on some cheesy goodness for National Mac and Cheese Day, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.